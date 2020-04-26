Doctors and medical experts at East Alabama Medical Center are fighting the battle with a virus they feel will shape our future.
“We have to understand that COVID-19 probably has changed our lives for a long time or forever,” Dr. Ricardo Maldonado, an infectious disease specialist at EAMC, said. “We will not go back to the normal life we had two months ago in the foreseeable future. This is going to change our lives for a long, long time.”
Maldonado, EAMC’s Infection Prevention Director Brooke Bailey and others have been playing a key role in the hospital’s and the community’s fight against COVID-19.
Hospital officials began working 20-hour days since at least the first case of the virus was confirmed in Lee County trying to learn everything they can about the virus and be prepared for it.
“We had to have a Plan B, C, D, and you can go all the way down to the whole alphabet,” Maldonado said. “Honestly. That’s how our life has changed and every day there’s something new that we learn.”
Bailey said not only her and Maldonado’s hands are on deck; the entire hospital’s staff has been helping prepare and help when needed.
“The physicians and our senior leadership and our management team, everyone is doing all they can to make sure that we have everything that we need in our health care institution to be able to combat this,” she said.
Dramatic changesMaldonado described coronavirus as something that he didn’t know if he would ever see in his lifetime, which has caused many challenges.
“The big challenge has been that this has really hit with such a force that basically we’re at a lot of unknowns,” he said.
Since there are so many unknowns, daily life at EAMC for both Maldonado and Bailey has changed drastically.
“Life changed tremendously for me, Brooke and the team that works with us,” Maldonado said. “We went from having a basically a normal workday to basically, I don’t know, working five 20-hours a day for a while.”
The pair meets with other hospital leaders at least twice a day every day to see if plans or course of treatment need to be changed.
“We’re going over things that we need to implement that have been implemented, things that we need to get across,” Bailey said. “We’re constantly updating those protocols and educating on the message we can do to keep our employees safe and treatment protocols for our patients.
“All of our resources are dedicated to this.”
Maldonado and Bailey both are present in the areas where COVID-19 patients are being treated regularly. It is during this time that they can learn new things and try to plan for the future.
“We probably made decisions on the way multiple times a day because this affects everything we do in the hospital,” Maldonado said. “We are learning about this virus today and that’s what creates a tremendous challenge. What I thought of the virus based on what I knew a month ago is very different from what I know today.
“It’s a tremendous challenge for us to learn about the enemy while we fight with it.”
The responsibility Maldonado knew east Alabama was going to be a hot spot for COVID-19 even before the first case was confirmed.
“We knew that because of our location and the diversity that Auburn-Opelika has, the university and certain plants and companies like Kia and Hyundai,” he said. “We knew we would be a target and we kind of suspected that we will be hit first in Alabama… and that’s exactly what happened.”
Since the hospital was one of the first ones to get hit in the state, Maldonado feels that EAMC now has a responsibility to help show the rest of Alabama what they will be facing.
“We have a responsibility to let the rest of the state know the severity of this infection and also what is coming for the rest of the state,” he said.
Not only do Maldonado and Bailey feel like there’s a responsibility to inform the rest of the state, but also to inform their own community and colleagues.
“They (EAMC staff) are educated on what’s up to date, they know how to appropriately utilize personal protective equipment and care for these patients,” Bailey said. “Dr. Maldanado plays a big role in the education of our physicians and I do as well with our staff and just making sure that they have the tools that they need to be prepared in trying to fight this infection.”
Along with informing the EAMC staff, both Maldonado and Bailey have the responsibility to help lead the hospital and offer a morale boost.
“We have to show leadership,” Maldonado said. “We’re going to war basically with very limited resources. We need to be very efficient in many different aspects. We have to keep the morale of our employees high, especially people on the front lines.”
The futureMaldonado says the future of the community and the hospital lies in the hands of those who live here.
“The front line is our community because that’s where we start doing the right things to prevent transmission that can overload our hospital,” he said. “In order for us to keep operating and saving lives and treating other people, we cannot surpass our capacity and that’s where we need the front line, which is our community really, to help us decrease the transmission of this virus.”
Bailey hopes to see that the number of cases of the virus at the hospital will begin to decline in the coming weeks but the community must continue to social distance.
“The actions that everyone is taking in the community with social distancing and staying at home greatly impacts what happens at healthcare institutions,” she said.
For now, what the hospital also needs is the support from the outside, otherwise, their jobs become much more difficult.
“We are very stressed out, we aren’t sleeping probably well, sometimes we get impatient or frustrated or sad and we have to go through all that,” Maldonado said. “There’s no way we will be able to do that without the support, and not just support inside our hospital, but we have gotten a lot of support from the community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.