The flu is spreading and EAMC is hoping to protect patients and guests from catching the infamous disease.
In early December EAMC placed visitor restrictions in place that included closing off the third floor to children 11 and younger.
Now, however, restrictions are more widespread. Anyone with flu-like symptoms are not allowed in the building.
Patients may only have one healthy family member visiting at a time.
Additionally, visitors must be older than 12.
The restrictions were implemented due to an uprising of the flu. Over the last week EAMC saw 233 cases of flu and 26 of these patients have been hospitalized for their symptoms.
EAMC has a way for visitors to contact a patient’s direct line.
“To reach an EAMC patient by hospital phone, dial 334-528 and the patient’s room number (example: 334-528-7777),” said a news release from EAMC.
“At EAMC-Lanier, dial 334-710-0 and the patient’s room number (example: 334-710-0999),” it said.
“If the patient’s room number is not known, the EAMC hospital operator can be reached at 334-749-3411.
“The operator at EAMC-Lanier can be reached at 334-756-9180 and then choose option 2,” the statement said.
Visitation restrictions apply to EAMC and EAMC-Lanier.
“We understand the importance of visitation, and we usually encourage it,” said Brooke Bailey, Infection Prevention director at EAMC. “However, unless the patient needs help from a family member, relying on Facetime, texting and other methods of communicating could be beneficial to both the patient and the visitor.
“Our goal in putting these restrictions in place is to slow the spread of the flu and protect our patients who are vulnerable.”
Restricting the spread of flu is not only important in a hospital setting but in everyday life.
Bailey provided several tips for those with flu symptoms or those wishing to avoid it: Everyone should be washing their hands. Do not cough into the open, cough into a sleeve.
Kill germs with hand sanitizer and use wipes on dirty surfaces like grocery carts, Bailey said.
Finally don’t go out with the flu or symptoms of the flu.
