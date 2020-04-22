East Alabama Medical Center is requesting area residents who tested positive for COVID-19 to donate plasma as part of a clinical trial the hospital is participating in.
EAMC is partnering with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers to participate in a national clinical trial that would help COVID-19 patients recover more quickly, hospital officials said Tuesday.
They are encouraging residents who had confirmed cases of COVID-19 to contact LifeSouth to determine if they are eligible to donate plasma as a part of the partnership.
The plasma may be helpful to patients in the intensive care unit, EAMC officials added.
“The plasma from recovered patients contains antibodies, which are proteins in the blood,” they said in a statement. “Preliminary studies show these antibodies can be helpful by lessening the severity of the case.”
There is no cost to donating plasma for the trial and each donation can benefit two to three patients.
Recovered COVID-19 patients who are interested must meet the following criteria to donate:
A laboratory-confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19.
Complete recovery, i.e. no symptoms without fever- or symptom-reducing medication for at least 14 days before the donation.
If it has been fewer than 28 days since completion of symptoms, donors must have a documented negative result by one or more nasal swab specimens or a molecular diagnostic blood test. If neither of these tests was performed, a positive antibody test confirming the patient has COVID-19 antibodies is acceptable.
Eligible donors can register at https://lifesouth.bio-linked. org. LifeSouth will contact those who register directly. Let them know you are donating to EAMC.
For questions regarding donation, email LifeSouth at medicaloffice@lifesouth.org or call 888-795-2707.
Death tollThe death toll in east Alabama rose once again Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Chambers County reported three new deaths Tuesday, bringing the county’s total reported deaths to 16. Lee County reported three new deaths Tuesday. There are now 19 reported deaths in the county, according to ADPH.
Tallapoosa County also reported two new deaths Tuesday, bringing the county’s total reported deaths to 14.
ADPH has confirmed that 13 deaths in Chambers County, 14 in Lee County and 11 in Tallapoosa County were due to COVID-19.
The only counties with more reported deaths than Chambers, Lee and Tallapoosa counties are Jefferson and Mobile.
There were 5,317 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 183 reported deaths and 144 confirmed deaths in Alabama as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to ADPH. Locally, there were 259 confirmed cases in Chambers County, 319 in Lee County, 27 in Macon County, 48 in Russell County and 228 in Tallapoosa County as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Hospitalizations
The number of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 is slowly decreasing at East Alabama Medical Center.
There were 56 patients hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, three less than Monday night’s total, the hospital said Tuesday.
There were 39 hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 and 17 suspected, EAMC said.
There also are 16 patients who were previously suspected of COVID-19 but have since tested negative. Sixty-eight patients previously hospitalized with COVID-19 have been discharged, EAMC said.
Mask makers
The East Alabama Mask Makers surpassed a milestone Tuesday. The community group has produced and donated more than 5,000 masks as of Tuesday, the group said.
The group is one of seven Alabama Mask Makers chapters in the state. The seven chapters have donated and produced more than 15,000 statewide.
