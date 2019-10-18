The East Alabama Medical Center staff has elected Opelika native Dr. Michael Roberts as its next chief of staff.
The 44-year-old was born at Lee County Hospital, now known as EAMC, on National Doctor’s Day in 1975.
Every two years, an active staff physician is elected by the medical staff to serve as the new chief of staff. Roberts began filling the role on Oct. 1 and will serve as chief until Sept. 30, 2021.
The chief of staff serves as a liaison between the medical staff and the hospital board; works with the hospital CEO and chief medical officer to develop policies, coordinate care and enforce the policies of the by-laws; heads the medical executive committee; and serves on other committees of the medical staff.
Roberts is the son of Don and Lorna Roberts and lived in Alexander City the first 10 years of his life while his father was the head football coach at Benjamin Russell High School, according to information shared by EAMC spokesman John Atkinson.
After 10 years in Tallapoosa County, the Roberts family moved to Opelika in 1985 where Don had positions in the Opelika City Schools before serving as principal at Opelika High School from 1989-98.
"Michael joined the OHS football team as placekicker and still holds a record or two,” Atkinson said. “From there, he decided to attend A.U.—Anderson University in Anderson, Indiana.
“Michael again was the placekicker and kicked all four years for the AU Ravens. More importantly, he earned a pre-med degree and was accepted to medical school at UAB. After graduating from UAB with his medical degree in 2001, Michael completed a three-year residency there in internal medicine.”
After a short stint at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham, he joined Internal Medicine Associates in Opelika in 2008 and became a hospitalist at EAMC.
Coming home to EAMC meant joining his grandfather, the Rev. Loren Sutton, who has served as an associate chaplain at the hospital—both officially and unofficially—for more than 40 combined years.
Rev. Sutton says seeing Michael named as chief of staff makes him and his family proud.
“Michael treats everybody the same,” Sutton said. “He knows how very important every employee is at the hospital. The way he acts, the way he lives, is a real credit to his parents.”
As chief medical officer and a peer of Roberts, Dr. William Golden, said the honor for Roberts is well deserved.
“Dr. Roberts has been very engaged in improving the quality of care at EAMC over the past few years with his work in the ICU and with leading a team to improve care in sepsis management,” Golden said. “Dr. Roberts is recognized as a skilled clinician and leader by his peers.”
Roberts said he is thankful for the opportunity.
“We have an amazing group of physicians here at EAMC, who are passionate about medicine and seek to provide the highest quality care to their patients,” he said. “I am honored to have the opportunity to serve this medical staff in this role.”
EAMC spokesman John Atkinson contributed to this report.
