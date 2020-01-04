The emergency room at East Alabama Medical Center is bracing for another potential wave of flu cases.
Dr. Jeff Parton, an ER physician, said they saw more than a hundred positive cases in the last days of 2019, 12 of which had to be admitted to the hospital for treatment.
The emergency room will step up staffing in the coming weeks, after children have returned to school. Schools being out for winter break have lessened the chances of children coming in contact with or spreading the virus.
Spokesman John Atkinson said the number of cases exceeded 200 between Dec. 22 and 29, including cases at EAMC Lanier.
Patients have exhibited the regular symptoms of the flu — upper respiratory issues, fever, fatigue, cough and body aches.
Although people are still getting sick, Parton added that some of those who have yet to be sick are taking more precautions to avoid it.
The hospital, along with its Lanier location, has restricted visitation to immediate family members over 12 years old.
“We’re hoping — this is just a hope — that things will start to trend the other way,” Parton said, adding that the ER has only seen 13 positive cases from Dec. 31 to Jan. 2.
Anyone is susceptible to catching the virus, with the youngest case of flu the ER has seen being a 4-week-old infant.
“That’s the scary part,” Parton said. “The extreme ages are where we really worry the most.”
For those who have yet to get the flu, he advises that they avoid contact with sick people and diligently wash their hands.
Atkinson added that utilizing public sanitizers, like disinfectant wipes at grocery stores, is also helpful.
