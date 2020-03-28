East Alabama Medical Center is asking people to avoid church gatherings, as the number of hospitalizations and confirmed cases of coronavirus continue to increase in east Alabama.
“We know that being at church is very sacred to many people, but it’s also a place where people are in very close contact and often greet each other with hugs and handshakes as a ritual,” EAMC officials said in a statement.
Hospital officials say there are no absolute patterns among the 51 confirmed cases in Lee County; however, the last public setting for a sizeable number of them was at church.
“Not at one church, or churches in one town, but at church in general,” according to EAMC officials.
The hospital asks the community to find alternate ways to worship and stay together as a church without congregating.
There are now 51 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lee County, 15 in Chambers County, one in Russell County and five in Tallapoosa County as of 6 p.m. Friday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
There are 627 confirmed cases in Alabama as of 6 p.m. Friday. There were 517 confirmed cases in the state as of Thursday night.
Hospital updateThere are 20 patients hospitalized at EAMC with COVID-19. Three patients who were hospitalized with COVID-19 have been discharged, the hospital said Friday. There are 21 patients currently hospitalized with suspected COVID-19, and 14 hospitalized patients who were previously suspected of COVID-19 have been ruled negative of the virus, EAMC added.
EAMC has submitted 1,026 COVID-19 tests, of those 693 were negative and 267 tests are pending results. About 7.9 percent of the test kits submitted by EAMC have tested positive.
The hospital has submitted 1,026 tests out of the 4,755 in Alabama, which is about 22 percent.
EAMC plans to continue operating its drive-thru testing sites daily, by appointment only. Appointments can be made through the 334-528-SICK hotline.
Auburn University
Auburn University announced that it will combine its spring commencement with its summer ceremonies.
The summer graduation ceremonies will be August 8-9 and any spring graduates can choose to participate, according to a Friday afternoon release from the university.
Summer graduation could be postponed based on the coronavirus pandemic’s progression, however, the release said, though that decision would be made in the future.
Spring graduates will receive more information from the university next week in an email.
Students who ordered regalia but will not participate in the summer graduation can request a refund, the release said.
Auburn University also announced that it will hold its summer class sessions remotely. The first is a 10-week session that takes place May 20 to July 31. The second session takes place from May 20 to June 23. A third session takes place from June 29 to July 31.
Right now, the university has decided to conduct sessions one and two remotely, according to a Friday morning release.
Session three could be delivered in person; that decision will be made by June 1, the release said.
Registration for summer courses will open on Monday, April 6.
Additionally, the university announced that all study abroad programs for the summer have been canceled.
Students will receive refunds for fees paid for the spring and summer, the release said.
“I know this decision is disappointing for our students and faculty who had planned to study abroad this summer. However, I am confident that limiting travel and continuing remote instruction for the foreseeable future is the best way that Auburn can actively help to slow the transmission of the virus,” said Auburn University President Jay Gogue.
Auburn closures
The city of Auburn is closing all city playgrounds, the Auburn/Opelika skate park, he bocce ball court at Martin Luther King Park, the Yarbrough Tennis Center and the Samford Tennis Courts due to the updated statewide public health order.
The parks mentioned above are closed to the public effective immediately through April 17.
State cases
Jefferson County has the most of any county in the state with 179 confirmed cases
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
Autauga — 6
Baldwin — 5
Blount — 5
Bullock — 2
Butler — 1
Calhoun — 3
Chambers — 15
Cherokee — 1
Chilton — 7
Choctaw — 1
Clay — 1
Cleburne — 3
Colbert — 1
Coosa — 2
Covington — 2
Crenshaw — 1
Cullman — 7
Dallas — 2
DeKalb — 3
Elmore — 12
Etowah — 4
Franklin — 3
Greene — 1
Houston — 3
Jackson — 5
Jefferson — 179
Lamar — 1
Lauderdale — 11
Lawrence — 2
Lee — 51
Limestone — 15
Lowndes — 1
Madison — 60
Marengo — 2
Marion — 7
Marshall — 4
Mobile — 23
Montgomery — 18
Morgan — 10
Pickens — 1
Pike — 4
Randolph — 1
Russell — 1
Shelby — 69
St. Clair — 9
Talladega — 4
Tallapoosa — 5
Tuscaloosa — 22
Walker — 24
Washington — 2
Wilcox — 2
Winston — 2
For the latest figures from the health department visit: https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7.
Hannah Lester contributed to this story.
