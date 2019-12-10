This year’s flu trends appear so far to mimic last year’s with the flu spreading widely and quickly.
“Locally, several schools and physician offices are also sharing that cases of influenza are high and expecting that trend to continue as families and friends gather for the holidays,” said a press release by the East Alabama Medical Center.
People with compromised immune systems have a higher chance of catching the flu which is why EAMC has placed some restrictions on visitors in the hospital.
“The restrictions mean that children age 11 and younger will not be permitted to visit on the 3rd floor until further notice,” the press release said. “The 3rd floor includes EAMC’s Childbirth Unit, OB Observation, Mother/Baby Unit, Nursery, Level II Nursery and Pediatrics.”
Other areas of EAMC are open to the public, however, the release stated that other restrictions could be put in place as the season progresses.
"As always, visitors of any age who are sick with flu-like symptoms should refrain from visiting patients of any age.”
Additionally, people are still encouraged to get the flu shot.
The flu is characterized by several symptoms which could be confused with other illnesses. Brooke Bailey, director of infection prevention with East Alabama Medical Center, said specifically to keep an eye out for fever, cough, a sore throat, runny nose, body or head aches and fatigue.
In order to avoid the flu, EAMC recommended five tips in the release that included washing hands, not sharing food and drink, staying home if there are noticeable symptoms and more.
