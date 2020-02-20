East Alabama Medical Center had a drop-off in flu cases after the winter holidays; however, as March nears hospital and emergency room staffers are seeing the number slowly going up again.
Brooke Bailey, EAMC’s director of infection management, said that the number of flu cases seen at EAMC has risen over the past two weeks. She added that there are “numerous states” that have widespread cases of the virus.
“Even though we were seeing fewer cases coming through our doors during that time, that widespread distribution was still reported through the month of January,” Bailey said.
Local students returning to school after the holiday didn’t drive up the number of cases as high as expected, but the hospital staff have stayed prepared, just in case.
The common and prevalent symptoms of the virus have been headaches, body aches, coughing and fever, although Bailey has said that some cases don’t show fevers until a few days after getting sick. She notes that there are cases that present themselves differently and that prior conditions like asthma or diabetes can also affect how the virus shows up for some people.
“Some of the cases we’re seeing that flu (virus) is not immediate, they just have a little cold, then comes the fever,” she said. “Then they start to see that they have the flu.”
Flu season generally runs from October to March, but Bailey cautions that the virus never fully stops circulating throughout the year. All the more reason, she said, for people to look at resources from the Center for Disease Control’s website and even the state department of public health’s website to see the prevalence of the virus in their area.
Going forward, it’s advised that those who haven’t been vaccinated do so since it’s the best way to keep from getting the virus. Bailey said to practice good cough etiquette by covering your mouth or coughing into your sleeve, avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with your fingers and to use disinfectant wipes or sanitizers when out in public.
“If you’re not feeling well then try to avoid contact with others, stay home if you’re sick,” Bailey said. “Call your physician if you feel like you are having difficulties.”
