New Year’s Day, Easter, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays aren’t recognized by cancer or surgical recuperation or appendicitis or child births.
This means that hospitals all across the country will be open for Christmas; therefore, doctors and nurses are working Christmas, too.
“A lot staff do that to where they arrange their family time around their work schedules,” said Amy Brandon, director of critical care services at EAMC.
Instead of spending Christmas with their relatives, many men and women will don their scrubs and check in on the residents of East Alabama Medical Center on the 25.
Just because they aren’t home, however, doesn’t mean they aren’t with family.
“I think that many of us, this is our home away from home, so when we do work on the holidays, you better believe that every unit and every department has already planned what — everybody’s going to bring something usually and include the patients and families that are here in that as well,” Brandon said.
Even though the staff, doctors and nurses may not get the vacation day on Christmas they had originally hoped for, they are still smiling with a reindeer hat on in the hospital.
“The staff is incredible about just helping to bring Christmas joy,” said Laura Eason, chaplain at EAMC.
The care of these nurses and doctors goes a long way, especially since there are many other people who are spending Christmas in EAMC.
Mothers might be giving birth or someone might be spending their last days in the hospital, Brandon said.
The care of the staff makes the stay a little less difficult on the holidays.
“We are so blessed at EAMC to have staff who love what they do and so much love and care for the people we serve,” Brandon said.
In addition to spending time with the patients, EAMC has several ways to bring the holiday spirit into the hospital.
Staff spends a day caroling door to door of the different wings, there are crafts and activities for some of the longer term residents and lots of volunteers drop of cards.
Eason said the nurses know who may be getting less visitors and so when cards arrive, they are able to help brighten a patient’s day.
“One of the neat things around all the floors that you’ll see is all the Christmas decorations,” Eason said. “We’ve got a lot of Christmas decorations throughout the hospital. We try to bring Christmas here to the hospital even though [patients] can’t be home, we try to make it as homey as possible.”
Groups often come to the hospital to help brighten patients days as well, she said.
“A group from Auburn University came, we’ve had children’s choirs sing, we have a choir that the hospital staff puts together,” Eason said. “… We have caroling with Mr. Lou, one of our older gentlemen. He comes and plays Christmas carols at the piano in the main lobby and people come and sing with him.”
Every Sunday EAMC hosts a worship session as well.
“We have volunteer chaplains that come in on a regular basis and pray with all of the patients and then we have associate chaplains that help with, if patients choose and want a consult, want a pastoral care consult, then we’ll send a chaplain to them,” Eason said.
“Maybe they just want to talk, maybe they want to talk about missing their family on the holidays.”
Doctors, nurses and hospital staff often choose their profession because they truly care, Brandon said, and love what they do.
“This year’s been really hard and we’ve had a lot of loss of our own EAMC family that has been lost through death and tragedy and then the loss that we deal with every day with our patients that we love and it’s really hard,” she said. “And I think that that hope, that’s what we hang onto and I think that’s what our staff so much desires to pass on.”
“Whether it’s hope for a future for this child that’s been born or hope that there’s healing coming or just peace and comfort in whatever the moment may be for our people that we serve.”
