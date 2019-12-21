The surgeon hunched under a covering, just a few feet from the patient, while a robot performed the surgery.
East Alabama Medical Center is at the forefront of technology when it comes to robotic surgery, currently using two XI robots.
“The recovery side of it is so much better for the patients,” said April Scroggins, manager of the surgery center at EAMC. “It’s a lot easier on them, they have a faster recovery time; there’s a lot less pain with it.”
Surgeons using robots can make four pinhole incisions rather than fully cutting a patient open, said J.W. Danzey, robotics supervisor at EAMC
This makes surgeries less invasive and less painful.
“If you don’t have to put two surgeons’ grown hands into the body cavity to hold essentially organs and stuff out of the way to get to another area, whereas you can just go in with a dart approach, it’s just a big difference,” Danzey said.
A common misconception is that the surgeon is not performing the surgery; however, the surgeon is still in control and the robot does nothing without being told, he said.
“I think that’s the misconception is that (the surgery is) not controlled by the doctor,” Danzey said. “There’s nothing that’s controlled by the robot on its own. There’s no part of the surgery that is done by the robot on its own.”
The robot is able to do things that a surgeon can’t, however.
“The reason that it is so much better, is because if a surgeon is working at a patient, they can’t turn their wrist 180 degrees to work on something at the top of the body cavity,” Danzey said, “whereas with the robot they can manipulate and turn their elbows any way they want to.”
There are already several surgeries handled using robotics at EAMC, but the future could have even more such procedures.
“I think we just want to continue to grow the robotics with all surgeons, newer surgeons coming in, they’re going to be trained robotically,” Scroggins said.
Since robotics at EAMC began in 2010, they have completed 3,500 surgeries by robot, Danzey said.
Currently, EAMC does gynecological procedures; a few general surgeries; gallbladder, hernia and colon surgeries; as well as urology surgeries, she said.
Some surgeries that may have in the past been sent to Birmingham or other hospitals can now be performed at EAMC, she said.
“Now with the robot they’re able to have the visualization that they can see everything, so they’re able to complete those here versus having to refer them out to people in Birmingham,” Scroggins said.
