East Alabama Medical Center invited previous open-heart surgery patients to their 20th Annual Heart Patient Reunion Tuesday.
Hosted by the cardiac rehab department at the Spencer Cancer Center, director Kathe Briggs said that some patients have been coming to reunions since the first one.
“It’s a once-a-year opportunity to come back, reconnect with the staff,” Briggs said. “Reconnect with others who went through cardiac rehab with them.”
In addition to games and drawings to win prizes, the cardiac rehab staff served heart-healthy snacks during the event to “practice what they preach,” Briggs joked.
Guests were in high spirits as they arrived and met with familiar faces. Dr. Mike Williams was present to talk to them about the Pinnacle Cardiovascular Health facility set to open in the fall, as well as Dr. Alan Schwadron to give a presentation about how coronary heart disease can develop.
Ann Davis has been through cardiac rehab three times, had nine stents placed in her heart and suffered from one heart attack. She enjoys the reunions each year because of the fellowship between patients and hearing doctors speak on heart health.
“I enjoy it because you see old friends, you miss those who are not here,” she said. “It’s more relaxed, they make it fun.”
Next to Davis was Ruby Lee Dozier, attending with her husband Tony who had been a patient since the late 1980s. After dealing with congestive heart failure and a heart transplant in 2010, Ruby Lee said that her husband has been doing “really well.”
“It’s so interesting to hear other people’s stories and you get a lot of that just being around them,” she added.
Tony said that he was one of the first two patients to go through the cardiac rehab department when it began in the 1980s, having had a heart attack at 42. After his heart transplant in 2010, he went through the rehab process again and said it was a good experience.
“That first [time]... I had no idea, no warning that I was [going to have] a heart attack,” he said. “It really helped me to be able to find out the things I could do and not be apprehensive about.”
Things that have helped him previously during his cardiac rehab and currently as he watches his health, Tony said, have been exercising, educating himself on nutrition and quitting smoking.
