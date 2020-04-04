East Alabama Medical Center officials are relieved after Gov. Kay Ivey announced a statewide stay-at-home order Friday.
“We’ve been looking at predictive modeling this week to see what the numbers look like in the weeks ahead if we do not have appropriate social distancing,” EAMC President and CEO Laura Grill said. “Quite frankly, it looks pretty grim at anything less than 75 percent, but we really need 100 percent , and I hope Gov. Ivey’s order finally gets everyone’s attention.”
Auburn mayor
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders was watching Ivey’s shelter-at-home announcement, thinking about how it would affect his city.
The city is already preparing information for residents on how this will affect their daily lives.
“The tone of the request has changed now,” Anders said. “We have asked our citizens to conduct their life in a certain way of staying at home, keeping 6 feet between themselves and other people, to not be in larger groups of over 10.
“We’ve asked those things for you to do that. We’ve asked you to be mindful of your role in keeping your community healthy. Well, now the governor has told you.”
Essential businesses will remain open and essential employees will be allowed to travel as necessary. All others should abide by the stay-at-home order.
“(Gov. Ivey] said today that she believes that our state had not taken this seriously enough and that has put her in a situation that she has had to adopt a more stringent rule. From my point of view, I have made some very intentional requests of our community.”
Despite these pointed requests, Anders said that while most people seemed to have listened to the requests, not everyone has.
“This is going to be frustrating for some, it’s going to be cumbersome to some,” he said. “It is a removal of our liberties and our freedoms. But the reality is, we’re in a health crisis and for us to get past this health crisis we’ve got to take some stronger measures and I support the governor. She and her staff are doing what they feel like is in the best interest for Alabama.”
If Auburn residents want football in the fall and life as normal, this is necessary, Anders said.
“If we don’t, this is going to continue to linger as part of our lives and we’re going to continue to be fighting this and it’s going to impact all the things that we hold near and dear to our lives.”
Beauregard employee
Lee County Schools was informed Friday that an employee assigned to Beauregard High School tested positive for COVID- 19 in a test administered earlier this week.
“The employee was advised by the Alabama Department of Public Health to notify everyone that the employee may have come in contact with over the last two weeks,” according to a news release from the school district. “Because Lee County Schools were closed on March 13, the employee has not been in school and is not believed to have been in contact with students or staff within the two week period before the test was administered.
“However, to keep the public fully informed Lee County parents and students have been notified of this positive test.”
The press release goes on to urge anyone experiencing fever, cough, body aches or shortness of breath to call their doctor or urgent care facility. Any Lee County parent, student, faculty or staff member who has a confirmed case of COVID-19, is requested to e-mail Lee County Schools at cen.webmaster@lee.k12.al.us with that information.
EAMC update
There are 52 patients hospitalized at East Alabama Medical Center with either confirmed or suspected COVID-19, the hospital said Friday.
There are 32 patients hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 and 20 patients hospitalized that are suspected of having the virus, EAMC said.
Nineteen patients previously hospitalized with COVID-19 have been discharged and there are six patients hospitalized who were previously suspected of COVID-19 but have since tested negative, EAMC added.
EAMC has submitted 1,460 COVID-19 tests for COVID-19 testing, of those 1,093 were negative and 187 are pending results.
About 13.7 percent of the tests submitted by EAMC have tested positive, the hospital said.
The hospital is also asking residents to refrain from attending church services due to the ramifications.
“A lot of people miss church—I miss church—and it seems especially strange to be away from it at this time of year,” Grill said. “However, we have solid proof right here in our community that people gathering at churches as well as funerals is a very serious matter and sadly, has caused many hospitalizations and even deaths.”
Meanwhile, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed 99 cases in Lee County as of 6 p.m. Friday.
There are 80 confirmed cases in Chambers County, five in Macon County, four in Russell County and 20 in Tallapoosa County as of 6 p.m. Friday.
Chambers County also reported the fifth death of a county resident that tested positive for the virus Friday, according to the health department.
The death has not been confirmed by ADPH as of 6 p.m. Friday.
ADPH has confirmed four deaths in Chambers County, one in Etowah County, one in Jackson County, one in Lauderdale County, two in Lee County, one in Madison County, one in Marion County, four in Mobile County, one in Montgomery County, three in Shelby County, one in Tallapoosa County and one in Washington County.
There are 1,515 confirmed cases, 38 reported deaths and 21 confirmed deaths in Alabama as of 6 p.m. Friday, according to ADPH.
Hannah Lester and Mike Eads contributed to this story.
