Seventh-graders giggled nervously in the first few rows of Auburn Junior High’s auditorium, as they prepared to take the stage Wednesday for the Winter Choral Concert.
The first several rows were filled by the East Samford girls choir, and they noticeably outnumbered boys who filled in the gaps.
“Seventh-graders are always a lot of energy and a lot of fun,” said Chris Deason, choir director at East Samford. “You never know what kids can be going through, but music is always a thing that can help people to get through life and troubled times.”
Deason smiled at the students as he had them do some warmup exercises, quiet falling on the audience.
The first song was “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and the audience joined in. The second song, “Land That We Love,” also had audience participating, and Deason encouraged anyone who didn’t remember the words to still sing along, the lyrics printed on the back of the program.
The boys hopped off the stage to give the girls the spotlight. They performed two songs to the accompaniment of a piano. The third song, was an a cappella number, “Carol of the Bells.” When it was over, Deason gave a visible sigh of relief as the audience burst into applause.
The boys joined the girls back onstage for a couple of combined songs before it was time for the boys to solo. For the final number, “The Christmas Tree Feud,” the girls had the stage again, and they appeared excited.
“I want a real, live evergreen for Christmas,” the first group of girls began.
“I want a superficial, artificial, tinsel-loaded, plastic-coated ...” a second group argued.
Eventually the two groups had a yelling match: “REAL! FAKE! REAL! FAKE!”
The number involved choreography, the only song to include dance.
Deason took the stage to say, “Have a great night,” as the girls finished up with laughter.
“We work really hard for it,” said Caroline Cops, a seventh-grader. “So it shows like our hard work pays off.”
Caroline said that they had been preparing for over two months for the performance.
“I think they did great,” Deason said. “I was really proud of them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.