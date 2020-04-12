Watching church services online, or even on television, is hardly a new idea, but in the days of the coronavirus, it’s called adjusting.
Many area churches, with directives from church leadership and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have canceled their in-person services, as well as canceled and/or postponed events.
The directives came after Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Heath issued a statewide health order.
In a March 17 statement, Archbishop Thomas Rodi of the Archdiocese of Mobile, which “comprises the Catholic churches and ministries in the southern half of Alabama,” canceled public masses, among making other changes.
The website for St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish in Auburn lists Mass livestreaming links, one of which is to its Facebook page. Other church websites also point to watching their services online.
The Facebook page will show “one of our daily private Masses, because we can’t have public Masses, but the priest can celebrate Mass with one or two other people there. … We are putting that on our Facebook, and people can watch the Mass …” said Father Michael Farmer of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish, adding that Sunday Mass will also be on Facebook. “We’re sending out things, like in email, and on our website of things that people can do at home with their families ...”
Rodi’s statement also said the steps “may be extended depending upon future developments.”
“We’re just trying to be here for people. The church is open for private prayer. There’s no liturgies or anything … Some people have been coming in and sitting and praying a little while, then leaving,” Farmer said. “Just trying to help where we can. Most of our staff is working from home.
“We’re just sad that we’re not able (to do) the things we’d usually be doing during Lent, but just trying to help everyone to pray and draw closer to the Lord through all this.”
Public meetings at Trinity United Methodist Church in Opelika were postponed, said senior pastor the Rev. Sean Rezek, based on the CDC’s recommendations and at the request of Bishop David Graves, who leads the Alabama-West Florida Conference UMC.
For how long, “we just don’t know yet. We’re basically taking it a couple weeks at a time,” Rezek said. “However, we do have Facebook Live, and many of our members are already taking advantage of that.
“In fact, we have people that live in other states that, because of technology, have the ability to log on and watch us and worship with us online.”
The church is directing the public to its Facebook page, and services are also saved if people want to watch to them later.
“We’re also, right now, looking at using technology to try to help as many of our people stay in contact with one another as possible,” Rezek said.
The Rev. Justin Freeman, pastor of New Canaan Missionary Baptist Church in Camp Hill, decided to postpone events at his church.
“While it’s happening, I think it’s in our best interest to do all that we can to take every precaution necessary,” he said, adding that the church will wait to start planning events.
And as far as the role of the church during this time, Freeman said the “main thing” is to “implement the faith that we always preach.”
“That’s priority,” he said.
