A Tallassee woman was killed when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree Monday morning in Elmore County.

Pamela Hitson, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene at about 8:30 a.m. Monday, Cpl. Jess Thornton said in a Monday afternoon news release.

The crash occurred on Elmore County 8, also known as Redland Road, near Willow Springs Road, Thornton said.

Hison was driving a 2012 Nissan Maxima at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

