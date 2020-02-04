Ceramic bowls in hand, locals from the Auburn-Opelika area flocked to Opelika’s Denson Drive Recreation Center on Saturday for the annual Empty Bowls event to raise awareness of local food insecurity.
Ceramic artists at the recreation center began making the bowls to sell for this year shortly after last year’s event. Sales of the bowls beforehand and the proceeds from the Empty Bowls event are all donated to the East Alabama Food Bank, which received $18,000 last year.
“It warms your heart. It’s nice because you also get to see the youngsters come out and look at it. Then they go to our kiddie table, they create little pieces and they come back and take our kiddie class,” ceramic artist Kathy Thompson explained.
“This is everyone giving and giving back.”
More than 2,000 bowls were crafted in preparation for this year’s event. The sale of every bowl included a ticket to the event, where buyers were served a meal of soup and bread provided by community volunteers and Panera Bread.
Another artist, Ned Berry, explained that all of the artists give a part of themselves when they make a bowl.
“I come from 45 miles away,” he said. “And I come over here once or twice a week, sometimes I don’t make it, but people over here are so good. I just love the camaraderie with the other potters.”
There was also a silent auction for other ceramic artwork created at the rec center, the proceeds of which will also benefit the food bank.
