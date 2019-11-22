A large table inside Opelika’s Denson Drive Recreation Center displays numerous handmade ceramic bowls for sale.
At $10 each, the purchase of a bowl includes a ticket to the actual Empty Bowls event on Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the rec center, located at 1102 Denson Dr.
“It’s a nationally done project, and we had heard about it when they’ve done it in these big cities,” organizer Sherie Spain, the pottery director for the recreation center, said. “But they don’t sell that many more bowls than we do. So we’re really competitive with the big cities.”
People who buy the bowls are invited to bring them Feb. 1 to partake of the various soups served by community volunteers. Panera Bread will provide bread for the event.
The idea behind the small meal is to bring awareness to food insecurity and what the East Alabama Food Bank does for those struggling in the community.
This is the Opelika-Auburn area’s eighth year holding the Empty Bowls presale. The recreation center has its own pottery studio and conglomerate of artists, the Potters of Rocky Brook, who work out of the studio and have been making the the bowls for sale over the course of the past year.
“As soon as one [event] is over, then we start again,” Spain said. “So it’s a constant making of soup bowls.” Spain adds that over 2,000 bowls have been crafted to sell this year, with even more on the way.
Bowls will be sold until Dec. 3 or while supplies last. The East Alabama Food Bank, she explained, has said that for every dollar donated from the sale that they will make seven meals. The artists have set a goal of $20,000 for this year’s donation.
For more information, visit https://www.aotourism.com/Event/24618/Opelika-Empty-Bowls-Fundraiser/
