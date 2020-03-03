Eric Jamal Stenson, Sr., 38.

Eric Stenson was an usher and youth pastor at Pine Level AME Zion Church.
Stenson was killed at the age of 38 along with his mother Florel Tate Stenson and father Henry Lewis Stenson during the March 3, 2019, tornado in the area of Lee Road 39.
Stenson was a 1998 graduate of Beauregard High School and went on to obtain his associate’s degree in Industrial Electricity from Southern Union State Community College.
He worked at the Walmart Distribution Center and Lee Russell Transit at the time of his death.
