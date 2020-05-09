Since Esperanza House was first established in Auburn about five years ago, president/executive director Odalys Silvera and her countless volunteers have worked tirelessly to ensure the needs of underprivileged Hispanic children and their families are met on a daily basis.
Those needs, unfortunately, have only grown since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. True to form, Silvera and the others involved in the Christian nonprofit organization have stepped up and done their part to help.
Esperanza House has been a part of several initiatives over the past two months to provide for the Hispanic families in Auburn who are struggling to get by during the coronavirus outbreak, which has forced children to stay home and certain job opportunities for their parents to evaporate. Whether it be providing personal hygiene items, tutoring, or creating food boxes for approximately 55 families in Auburn, the organization’s volunteers have stepped up during a dire time for those they serve.
“We’re amazed how God is working in this community. We can see God doing everything. There are so many families, and we have so many volunteers every week to come up, serve a family, and prepare the food boxes,” Silvera said. “It’s just different things that they won’t be able to afford, they’re not going to be able to get or that they don’t have at home. You can see the smile on the kids’ faces when you do all this stuff for them. It’s just been a blessing.”
‘In your own backyard’
Silvera and Esperanza House’s board members have built countless connections over the years, and those relationships have allowed the organization to create initiatives like supplying back-to-school items, creating clothing drives and hosting camps for children who would otherwise have to do without. It’s also opened the door for partnerships with Auburn City Schools and Auburn University, the latter of which has led to students volunteering as tutors for the children.
Those connections have become even more important during the pandemic, and they’ve already proven worthwhile for the organization and the people it helps.
The support from local organizations such as the Hudson Foundation, the Davison Bruce Foundation and the Food Bank of East Alabama as well as churches like Auburn United Methodist Church, Embrace Church and Gateway Family Church have allowed Esperanza House to thrive and find no shortage of ways to help the families and more than 170 children.
The support from local groups as well as individuals has allowed Esperanza House to spend about $500 per week at the local food bank and add more items to their take-home boxes such as books or toys for the children.
Silvera said as of the last week of April the group had gathered about 37,000 pounds of food since its pandemic initiative started. Those efforts pay off regularly on days such as April 30, when many local families came by Gateway Church to pick up boxes of food.
Silvera explained the afternoon wouldn’t be quite as busy as usual due to the food bank being closed, but come 4:45 p.m., she and the volunteers got in position as cars started lining up. One volunteer would find out how many children and how many families the driver was picking up for before relaying it to the others, who would quickly gather the needed materials and load them into the back of each vehicle.
The volunteers’ efforts were like clockwork, and in no time flat the line steadily moved along as volunteers joked with the children in the back of cars and family members smiled and expressed thanks.
Jonna Chizik, Esperanza House’s vice president, was one of the several on site working to give those who showed up what they needed.
Chizik has been on board with Esperanza House since the beginning, and she emphasized Esperanza House’s goals are mostly academic based. The pandemic’s effects, however, have created a real emphasis on providing for the physical needs of the kids and their families.
“It starts with tutoring and academics, but then we go into all the physical needs that result from them being very vulnerable and being below the poverty line. It’s not that they’re not trying. They’re working really hard. Every single one of these families work. They never ask for anything,” Chizik said. “It’s coming in and leveling the playing field for these kids. We believe in a hand up and not a handout. It’s not like we race around and try to meet all these needs. We send them clothing, shoes, school books, school supplies and a lot of medical (help) because it’s out of pocket.
“You don’t have to go overseas to do mission work and help. You have people right here in your own backyard. It’s important.”
Crysten Conner was one of the newer Esperanza House volunteers helping with the distribution process, but she knows all too well the need to help others in the community. Conner has been a driving force with Our House to provide meals for local children in need, and the success of that group convinced her to get involved with Esperanza House.
For Conner, the secret to success is getting numerous people involved and understanding that every little bit helps.
“With my friends, we don’t write $10,000 checks, but we can bring 50 bags of rice. My part of this effort really is about having your feet on the ground, collecting goods and little tiny pieces that make the big puzzle,” said Conner, who owns Let’s Get Personal Pottery in Auburn. “I don’t think there’s any one person or donation in any of my part of this that’s been a giant piece of it. It’s all the little things that have all pulled together that really make the big things possible. The little things turn out to be not so little at all.”
Hope realized
Most of last Thursday’s volunteers spent the afternoon gathering the food and supplies into boxes before loading them, but others had additional objectives. Because transportation is not a given for all, volunteers such as Carolyn Fichtner picked up the boxes then drove to the various houses to make sure those families didn’t go without.
Those drop-offs, Fichtner explained, are often quite powerful for everyone involved.
“One of the families that I deliver to has six children. The mom gets emotional when I arrive with all this food. I think she’s been stunned that we keep bringing it,” Fichtner said. “They feel very desperate, and when you arrive with a lot of food and they have a lot of kids there’s such a relief there. She just looked up to heaven and held her hands up praising the Lord. It gets emotional for me, too. That’s one of the families we’ve had honestly since the beginning.”
Esperanza House has seen a considerable amount of outreach in the wake of the pandemic, but the organization continues to welcome those who want to help. Those interested are encouraged to visit its website https://esperanzahouse.org/ or contact the organization through its Facebook page.
The word “esperanza” translates in English to “hope,” which is exactly what Esperanza House has provided to countless families in and around Auburn. For Silvera, the organization’s efforts have been incredible to witness, and none of it would have been possible without the work of so many locals.
“I just want to thank the community for how much they’ve been doing for the families,” Silvera said. “It’s just been a blessing seeing how God is working with the families and to see the love, how welcomed they are and how everybody shares the love with them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.