The observance of Independence Day will have an effect on operations in the Opelika-Auburn area this week. Both cities will host events featuring food, fireworks displays and more, but the federal holiday also means that some city and county facilities will be closed Wednesday.
Here's a glance at events and closings in Opelika and Auburn:
>> The city of Opelika is scheduled to hold its annual Freedom Celebration on Tuesday, July 3, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Opelika High School, 1700 Lafayette Parkway. This free event, hosted by Opelika Parks and Recreation, will include inflatables, musical entertainment, hot dogs, hamburgers and popcorn.
>> The city of Auburn will host its annual Independence Day Celebration on Wednesday, July 4, behind the home side of Duck Samford Stadium. Gates open at 6 p.m., live music from Mojiles begins at 7 p.m., and fireworks are scheduled to start at 9 p.m. The event will feature food vendors and trucks, face painting and inflatables, as well as a visit from Aubie at 7 p.m. The parking lot off Airport Road between the Bo Calvin Fields and the new Duck Samford Fields will be closed to the public to accommodate the fireworks shoot site. The parking lot off East University Drive next to the old Duck Samford Fields will be open for parking. In the event of rain, the fireworks display will be rescheduled to Thursday, July 5, at 9 p.m.
>> Opelika city offices, as well as Cooper Library, will be closed on July 4.
>> There will be no city of Opelika garbage pickup on July 4. Trash pickup for Wednesday, July 4, and Thursday, July 5, will be pushed back one day.
>> All city of Auburn parks and recreation facilities will be closed July 4, with the exception of Auburn city pools. The Yarbrough Tennis Center will be closed for public play, due to the USTA National 14's Intersectional Tennis Tournament.
>> Auburn City Hall, the Auburn Public Library and most city offices will be closed July 4. Downtown Auburn parking will be free July 4.
>> Trash and recycling collection for the city of Auburn will be delayed one day after the holiday. The usual Wednesday pickup will be on Thursday, July 5, and the usual Thursday pickup will be Friday, July 6.
>> The Lee County Courthouse and its satellite office will be closed Wednesday, July 4.