Angela Wiley and her husband hosted “happy hour” back in March.
They invited their friends. They pulled snacks from the cupboard. They poured their favorite beverages. They were ready to party.
Then they dialed into the conference call.
Wiley met up with her friends then not in person but online through video chat, joining countless Americans who are turning to technology to get their social fix as the country deals with increased physical isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic — though Wiley’s understanding of the circumstances is a bit more involved than most.
Wiley is a developmental psychologist and professor at Auburn University. She’s the department head of human development and family studies in the College of Human Sciences.
And, yes, as the university made the broad switch to remote learning, she spent part of that weekend sharing a drink with friends on Zoom.
It’s an important effort to make, she says. Research in her line of study has found that complete isolation is simply unhealthy. Reaching out and keeping in communication is critical, she says, even as concerned citizens practice distancing to slow the spread of the virus. It’s crucial to fill that void.
“Every little bit helps,” Wiley said over the phone then.
That includes an easy phone call a lot like the one she was on then, or one like her video chat with five or so friends on a conferencing client like Zoom or another application. Recent social media posts show kids playing board games together on video calling, and young adults trying recipes together while on screen with each other in their kitchens.
All of it matters and all of it adds up — no matter how silly or flippant the fun may be.
“At root, human beings are social beings,” Wiley said. “I really am trying to make the distinction between social distancing and physical distancing. I think it’s critical that we remember we have to keep some physical distance of 6 feet or so, but we have to maintain social connectedness — because isolation is detrimental to human health.”
Zoom is a popular client for businesses holding virtual meetings, but it can be used for personal calls too. Skype has been long-standing in that field. FaceTime is popular among Apple users. Google and Facebook support video calling in their own ways, too.
But if those can’t be used, a simple phone call can make a positive impact, Wiley said. High-tech solutions like Netflix Party can bring people together watching the same show at the same time and chat about it, but short of that, Wiley says it helps too to just try watching the same movie and calling to talk about it after. There are few wrong answers.
Even an old-fashioned letter goes a long way.
“Sending a note via the mail — that’s still social connection,” she explained. “It reminds us that we’re not alone.”
And that’s important, research shows, from children all the way up to the elderly.
“This isn’t going to last forever, so I’m not worried long-term that we’re going to have any lasting developmental problems — but in order to help keep anxiety down and keep us connected to others, I would recommend virtual play dates for young children,” she said. “Get them together. Let them play together using video. It just gives them a sense of not being alone.”
Then there’s the other side. Wiley implores those with older loved ones to reach out and keep letting them know, too, that they aren’t alone either.
“Social connection is important for humans at every life stage, including our elders and maybe right now especially our elders, because so many of them are sheltering in place or being sheltered in place if they live in assisted living or nursing homes,” she said. “It’s really important that we find ways to stay connected to them.”
It takes creativity to bring people together when they’re so far apart — but with modern capabilities, it’s possible.
And it’s possible, somehow, people could grow even closer.
“When you have access to that kind of technology, I would say, by all means, use it,” Wiley said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.