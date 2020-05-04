A pair of F-16 fighter jets will fly over Opelika, Auburn, much of Lee County, Notasulga and Macon County on Tuesday as part of a salute to frontline heroes fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
The jets are expected to fly over the Opelika-Auburn area, including over East Alabama Medical Center, between noon and 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.
They are scheduled to fly from Montgomery eastward over Tuskegee, southwest Lee County as they make their way toward EAMC in Opelika, northward over the hospital, turn back west and then south over The Bottle area of U.S. 280, Auburn, and then east toward Notasulga.
“It is a distinct honor to express our gratitude and that of our fellow Alabamians for the heroes on the front lines of COVID-19 with this showcase of American air power,” said Col. Ed Casey, 187th Fighter Wing commander. “It’s our hope that these F-16 flyovers will offer residents and workers in these communities pride in our state, hope for our country and resolve in our fight against the coronavirus.”
The fighters are from the Alabama Air National Guard squadron based at Dannelly Field in Montgomery and known as "Red Tails" in honor of the famed Tuskegee Airmen squadron of the same nickname during World War II. The F-16s, as did the fighter planes did back then during the 1940s, have tail sections painted a bright red.
The F-16s will fly over the Auburn/Opelika area and six other cities across Alabama on Tuesday.
Residents should expect 10-15 seconds of jet noise during the flyover, officials said.
The Red Tails plan to launch six F-16s in all, considered as part of their training missions.
Two F-16s will fly over Montgomery, Auburn/Opelika, Tuskegee, Tuscaloosa, Decatur, Mobile and Dothan.
The 187th Fighter Wing based at Dannelly includes a squadron of F-16 fighter jets, a combat communications group, an RC-26 reconnaissance aircraft squadron and an eagle vision unit.
Air Force and city officials ask residents to note that the flyovers may be delayed or postponed because of weather, air traffic or maintenance. Any updates will be shared on the 187FW Facebook page.
The Red Tails are encouraging community members to abide by social distancing guidelines when viewing the flyovers.
They also encourage viewers to tag Dannelly Field using the hashtag #WeSaluteAlabama, #AirForceSalutes and #TogetherAL in photos of videos posted of the flyover.
Similar flyovers in a show of support are taking place in other states around the nation, including flyovers by famous air teams such as the Air Force Thunderbirds and Navy Blue Angels.
