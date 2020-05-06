...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
1 of 2
Red Tails perform a flyover for healthcare workers at EAMC on Tuesday to celebrate the efforts of frontline workers in Alabama during the coronavirus.
Community members gathered at East Alabama Medical Center to see a pair of F-16 fighter jets fly over the hospital in Opelika on Tuesday as part of a salute to frontline heroes fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The fighters are from the Alabama Air National Guard squadron based at Dannelly Field in Montgomery and known as “Red Tails.”
Red Tails perform a flyover for healthcare workers at EAMC on Tuesday to celebrate the efforts of frontline workers in Alabama during the coronavirus.
SHANNA LOCKWOOD/AU ATHLETICS
Community members gathered at East Alabama Medical Center to see a pair of F-16 fighter jets fly over the hospital in Opelika on Tuesday as part of a salute to frontline heroes fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The fighters are from the Alabama Air National Guard squadron based at Dannelly Field in Montgomery and known as “Red Tails.”
Community members and hospital employees packed the upper deck of the East Alabama Medical Center parking deck Tuesday to catch a glimpse of the Alabama Air National Guard’s 187th Fighter Wing flyover.
A pair of F-16s flew over EAMC and other state hospitals Tuesday afternoon as a salute to healthcare workers who are on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19.
Opelika native and mother of a 187th Fighter Wing crew chief Beth Miller brought her family out to see her son’s jets and see the salute to the local heroes.
“I think they’re just proud to honor these people that are taking care of our community and risking their own lives and getting out and just making sure that everyone here is safe and healthy,” she said.
Families of hospital employees also met at the top of the parking deck to see the salute to their loved ones and enjoy lunch together.
Ashley Wood, the wife of an EAMC employee, brought her two children with her to the parking deck to have a pizza lunch with her husband and see the flyover.
“It’s super thoughtful of them during this time,” Wood said of the 187th Fighter Wing flyover. “I know so much of the community has reached out to healthcare workers and people on the frontlines. We appreciate what everyone is doing.”
The F-16 jets were from the Alabama Air National Guard squadron based at Dannelly Field in Montgomery and are known as “Red Tails.”
The Red Tails also flew over EAMC-Lanier in Valley, Central Alabama VA Healthcare — East in Tuskegee, Decatur Morgan Hospital in Decatur, Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Southeast Health in Dothan, Mobile Infirmary in Mobile, USA Health in Mobile, Baptist Medical Center in Montgomery, Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center in Tuscaloosa and DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa.
