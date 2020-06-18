Auburn University will require everyone who enters its buildings to wear face masks, as of Monday.
The university issued a statement late Thursday afternoon advising students, staff and faculty of the change. The university is also encouraging people to wear face coverings in outdoor spaces as well "when appropriate social distancing is not possible."
Face coverings will be required at Auburn events not held on campus as well.
The statement said the change is meant to help fully reopen the campus for the fall semester.
"Wearing face masks greatly reduces the chances of COVID-19 transmission, protecting those around us. By taking individual responsibility for the health of the entire campus, we are working together toward a safe and uninterrupted fall semester," the statement read.
Additional details will be announced later, the statement concluded.
