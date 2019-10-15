Music and art lovers alike flocked to Standard Deluxe’s “Fall Boogie” last Saturday, making the event a big success, according to organizers.
A supplementary event to the Waverly business’ yearly “Old 280 Boogie” held in the spring, it combined all the fun and entertainment of a music festival with the casual atmosphere and family-friendly environment of a fall festival.
After a turnout of around 650 people last year, owner and organizer Scott Peek was pleased to have a turnout of around 800 this year.
“We’re smaller, less expensive,” Peek said. “I think people need to have a safe place they can go to that’s on grass and not on asphalt. Not in downtown, it’s in the country a little bit, a ‘get out of the city kind of vibe.’”
He added that some guests use the event as a yearly meet up location to see old friends and classmates.
Guests ranging from young children to seniors spent the day browsing food and art vendor’s stalls, breaking out folding chairs to sit back and listen to the live bands on this year’s line-up.
Throughout the year, Peek said, different bands and agents contact Standard Deluxe to pitch their acts for both the Fall Boogie and Old 280 Boogie or ask about the venue’s available dates for individual performances.
This year’s Fall Boogie line up featured seven bands: Revel in Dimes, Dexateens, Teardrop City, Bohannons, Neighbor Lady, Exotic Dangers and Dogwood Lung.
