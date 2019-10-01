Despite the summer-like temperatures and seeing pumpkin spice items everywhere you look, fall has arrived.

Sept. 23 marked the first official day of autumn, and many Americans are rejoicing.

With pumpkin season and Halloween nearing closer and closer, we have put together a guide so you don’t miss out on anything this fall.

Pumpkins

Pumpkin carving

Pumpkins carved by Auburn University students sit on display Friday, Oct. 26, 2018.

One of the most symbolic items of the fall season is considered a pumpkin. Pumpkins have become widely used in the United States for decorating throughout the autumn season.

Most American households will buy pumpkins over the next two months to decorate their outdoor spaces and carve into Jack-O-Lanterns for Halloween

If pumpkin-picking is on the top of your ‘fall to-do list’, you won’t have to travel far. Auburn’s own Farmer in the Dell pumpkin patch opens for business on Sept. 28.

Farmer in the Dell

Farmer in the Dell offers the community a place to pick their own pumpkins as well as, a place to enjoy other fall activities.

Customers will have the opportunity to enjoy the patch until 6 p.m. Guests can enjoy the pumpkin patch Saturday as well, with hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The patch will be open for customers on select days throughout October; however, Farmer in the Dell is always closed on Sundays.

Farmer in the Dell's operating days and hours can be found on its Facebook page.

The patch also will have a hay bale play area, hay rides, a dig in the corn, a corn maze, and farm animals for its 2019 season.

The seasonal spot will also allow guests to pick their own sunflowers.

Farmer in the Dell is located on Wire Road in Auburn. You can visit their website to find directions, hours, and pricing information.

Auburn University Pumpkin Carve

Students carve their own pumpkins at the Auburn University Pumpkin Carve on Oct. 26, 2018.

Jack-O-Lantern Lane

Located in LaFayette, Jack-O-Lantern Lane offers community members a place to pick their own pumpkins, visit with farm animals and numerous photo opportunities.

Guests will be able to pick their pumpkins 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Community members can enjoy the pumpkin patch Sunday as well, with hours from noon to 6 p.m.

The patch will offer the same weekend hours throughout the pumpkin picking season.

Jack-O-Lantern Lane will also have wagon rides, cornmeal grinding, homemade ice cream, inflatables, a petting zoo, gem mining and face painting.

Jack-O-Lantern Lane is located at 18151 Veterans Memorial Parkway, LaFayette. You can visit their website to find directions, hours and pricing information.

Halloween

With fall now upon us, Halloween is rapidly approaching. The pagan holiday will fall on a Wednesday this year.

Despite being one day in the month of October, the holiday has become a month-long excuse for consumers to buy their favorite candies, decorations and costumes.

Television and movies

Halloween

Children collect candy outside Toomer's Drugs Thursday during Auburn's 15th annual Downtown Trick-or-Treat.

The fall season, especially the month of October, is one of the most popular times for movie fans to watch their favorite horror movies, as well as light-hearted seasonal classics.

Throughout the month of October, television fans can watch their favorite seasonal classics ranging from “Halloween” to “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

Movie fans, especially, can watch all their favorite Halloween movies throughout October on Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween.

You can check Freeform’s full 31 Nights of Halloween line-up here.

If bone-chilling, scary movies are more of your things, you may have to go elsewhere to catch some of the Halloween classics. Check your local listings to see if your favorite frightening movies are airing this season.

Haunted attractions

In recent years, haunted attractions have become especially popular for older children and their families. These attractions typically include multiple activities, such as haunted hayrides and haunted houses.

The attraction tends to have hundreds of actors, who will dress up in outfits and attempt to scare the guests. If you enjoy a real-life thrilling experience, you won’t have to travel far.

There are two haunted attractions in East Alabama: Pope’s Haunted Farm and Sleepy Hallow Haunted Farm. The area attractions both open the first weekend of October, offering guests a scary good time.

Pope’s Haunted Farm

The Salem area haunted attraction is open to scaring visitors beginning Saturday. Pope’s offers guests four thrilling experiences: A haunted hayride, a haunted barn, a haunted forest and a haunted buddy ride.

Located on Bassett Road in Salem, Pope’s is open every Friday and Saturday from 6:30 p.m. CT until 10 p.m. CT. As Halloween nears, they will be adding extra nights of operation.

Pope’s plans to be open Oct. 27 from 6:30 p.m. CT until 9 p.m. CT, as well as Oct. 31 from 6:30 p.m. CT until 9 p.m. CT.

You can visit their website for directions, pricing and more information.

Sleepy Hollow Haunted Farm

Area residents also have a frightening experience located in Auburn. Located at 929 County Road 14, Sleep Hollow Haunted Farm will begin scaring guests Oct. 11 from 7:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.

The haunted farm offers guests five experiences: a haunted corn maze, a haunted hayride, a haunted house, a haunted bus ride and zombie paintball.

Sleepy Hollow is expected to be open every Friday and Saturday from 7:30 p.m. until 11 p.m. They have also added extra nights of scaring as October progresses.

Sleepy Hallow plans to be open Oct. 24, 27, 30 and 31 from 7:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.

You can visit their website for directions, pricing and more information.

Ghost tours

The month of October is also associated with goblins, ghouls and ghosts. Ghost tours have become popular in recent years with people wanting a haunting encounter with a spirit.

Haunted Auburn walking tour

Residents can join the Alabama Spectral Investigators John-Mark Poe and Brandon Stoker for their seventh annual haunted Auburn walking tour.

The tours are expected to take place every Friday and Saturday night in October. The pair offers two walking tour options, according to their Facebook page.

The first tour begins on College Street at Auburn University’s Biggen Hall. The walk continues to Funchess Hall before ending at the University Chapel.

The second tour also begins at Biggen Hall and continues to Funchess Hall. The walk continues to the Pine Hill Cemetery before ending at the University Chapel.

To learn more information about the walking tours, you can visit their Facebook page.

Local events

There are numerous local events throughout the coming weeks that are full of fall and Halloween themed fun for people of all ages.

Here’s what’s on tap in the Opelika-Auburn area that are packed full of fall-themed fun:

Lee County Fair 2018

People ride the Expo Wheel on Tuesday at the Lee County Fair in Opelika.

Lee County Fair

Fall Sundown Concert Series

Fright Nights at the Arboretum

October Community Day

Fall Family Fun Day

BIG Book Sale: Fall Edition

Strum & Strive Music Festival

Fright Nights at the Arboretum

City Church Fall Festival

Bones and Boos

Haunted Zumba

Fright Night at the Villa

Eighth Annual Fall Boogie

Pine Hill Cemetery Lantern Tour

Playdate at the Patch

On the Tracks

48th Annual Pioneer Day (Syrup Soppin’)

Tour de Fright

Pints & Paints

Halloween Enchanted Forest

The Kreher Nature Preserve hosted a Halloween Enchanted Forest event on Oct. 30, 2018 in Auburn.

Halloween Enchanted Forest

Fright Nights at the Arboretum

The Great Pumpkin Splash

Barktober Fest

“Halloweentown” Movie at the Plex

Lee County Witches Ride

Trinity United Methodist Church Fall Festival

Fall Festival and Children's Carnival

Lincoln McClain, 1, of Beauregard, is dressed as a lion during the Fall Festival on Tuesday at the Opelika Sportsplex.

Fall Festival & Children’s Carnival

Downtown Auburn Trick-or-Treat

