Despite the summer-like temperatures and seeing pumpkin spice items everywhere you look, fall has arrived.
Sept. 23 marked the first official day of autumn, and many Americans are rejoicing.
With pumpkin season and Halloween nearing closer and closer, we have put together a guide so you don’t miss out on anything this fall.
Pumpkins
One of the most symbolic items of the fall season is considered a pumpkin. Pumpkins have become widely used in the United States for decorating throughout the autumn season.
Most American households will buy pumpkins over the next two months to decorate their outdoor spaces and carve into Jack-O-Lanterns for Halloween
If pumpkin-picking is on the top of your ‘fall to-do list’, you won’t have to travel far. Auburn’s own Farmer in the Dell pumpkin patch opens for business on Sept. 28.
Farmer in the Dell
Farmer in the Dell offers the community a place to pick their own pumpkins as well as, a place to enjoy other fall activities.
Customers will have the opportunity to enjoy the patch until 6 p.m. Guests can enjoy the pumpkin patch Saturday as well, with hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The patch will be open for customers on select days throughout October; however, Farmer in the Dell is always closed on Sundays.
Farmer in the Dell's operating days and hours can be found on its Facebook page.
The patch also will have a hay bale play area, hay rides, a dig in the corn, a corn maze, and farm animals for its 2019 season.
The seasonal spot will also allow guests to pick their own sunflowers.
Farmer in the Dell is located on Wire Road in Auburn. You can visit their website to find directions, hours, and pricing information.
Jack-O-Lantern Lane
Located in LaFayette, Jack-O-Lantern Lane offers community members a place to pick their own pumpkins, visit with farm animals and numerous photo opportunities.
Guests will be able to pick their pumpkins 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Community members can enjoy the pumpkin patch Sunday as well, with hours from noon to 6 p.m.
The patch will offer the same weekend hours throughout the pumpkin picking season.
Jack-O-Lantern Lane will also have wagon rides, cornmeal grinding, homemade ice cream, inflatables, a petting zoo, gem mining and face painting.
Jack-O-Lantern Lane is located at 18151 Veterans Memorial Parkway, LaFayette. You can visit their website to find directions, hours and pricing information.
Halloween
With fall now upon us, Halloween is rapidly approaching. The pagan holiday will fall on a Wednesday this year.
Despite being one day in the month of October, the holiday has become a month-long excuse for consumers to buy their favorite candies, decorations and costumes.
Television and movies
The fall season, especially the month of October, is one of the most popular times for movie fans to watch their favorite horror movies, as well as light-hearted seasonal classics.
Throughout the month of October, television fans can watch their favorite seasonal classics ranging from “Halloween” to “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”
Movie fans, especially, can watch all their favorite Halloween movies throughout October on Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween.
You can check Freeform’s full 31 Nights of Halloween line-up here.
If bone-chilling, scary movies are more of your things, you may have to go elsewhere to catch some of the Halloween classics. Check your local listings to see if your favorite frightening movies are airing this season.
Haunted attractions
In recent years, haunted attractions have become especially popular for older children and their families. These attractions typically include multiple activities, such as haunted hayrides and haunted houses.
The attraction tends to have hundreds of actors, who will dress up in outfits and attempt to scare the guests. If you enjoy a real-life thrilling experience, you won’t have to travel far.
There are two haunted attractions in East Alabama: Pope’s Haunted Farm and Sleepy Hallow Haunted Farm. The area attractions both open the first weekend of October, offering guests a scary good time.
Pope’s Haunted Farm
The Salem area haunted attraction is open to scaring visitors beginning Saturday. Pope’s offers guests four thrilling experiences: A haunted hayride, a haunted barn, a haunted forest and a haunted buddy ride.
Located on Bassett Road in Salem, Pope’s is open every Friday and Saturday from 6:30 p.m. CT until 10 p.m. CT. As Halloween nears, they will be adding extra nights of operation.
Pope’s plans to be open Oct. 27 from 6:30 p.m. CT until 9 p.m. CT, as well as Oct. 31 from 6:30 p.m. CT until 9 p.m. CT.
Sleepy Hollow Haunted Farm
Area residents also have a frightening experience located in Auburn. Located at 929 County Road 14, Sleep Hollow Haunted Farm will begin scaring guests Oct. 11 from 7:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.
The haunted farm offers guests five experiences: a haunted corn maze, a haunted hayride, a haunted house, a haunted bus ride and zombie paintball.
Sleepy Hollow is expected to be open every Friday and Saturday from 7:30 p.m. until 11 p.m. They have also added extra nights of scaring as October progresses.
Sleepy Hallow plans to be open Oct. 24, 27, 30 and 31 from 7:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Ghost tours
The month of October is also associated with goblins, ghouls and ghosts. Ghost tours have become popular in recent years with people wanting a haunting encounter with a spirit.
Haunted Auburn walking tour
Residents can join the Alabama Spectral Investigators John-Mark Poe and Brandon Stoker for their seventh annual haunted Auburn walking tour.
The tours are expected to take place every Friday and Saturday night in October. The pair offers two walking tour options, according to their Facebook page.
The first tour begins on College Street at Auburn University’s Biggen Hall. The walk continues to Funchess Hall before ending at the University Chapel.
The second tour also begins at Biggen Hall and continues to Funchess Hall. The walk continues to the Pine Hill Cemetery before ending at the University Chapel.
Local events
There are numerous local events throughout the coming weeks that are full of fall and Halloween themed fun for people of all ages.
Here’s what’s on tap in the Opelika-Auburn area that are packed full of fall-themed fun:
Lee County Fair
- When: Oct. 1 – 5
- Where: Lee County Fair Grounds; Opelika
- Cost: $3/adult, $2/child, $1/senior, $1/former military
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20549/Lee-County-Fair/
Fall Sundown Concert Series
- When: Oct. 3 | 6 – 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Kiesel Park; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/757141778059296/
Fright Nights at the Arboretum
- When: Oct. 4 | Kids movie at 6:30 p.m., “Scary Movie 2” at 9:15 p.m.
- Where: Donald D. Davis Arboretum; Auburn
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/19490/Fright-Nights-At-The-Arboretum/
October Community Day
- When: Oct. 5 | 8 a.m. – noon
- Where: Community Garden; Auburn University
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/648997118924982/
Fall Family Fun Day
- When: Oct. 5 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Where: Kreher Preserve & Nature Center; Auburn
- Cost: $1/person, free for children ages 3 and younger
- More information: http://wp.auburn.edu/preserve/event/fall-family-fun-day-5/?utm_source=wysija&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Mailing+2019-08-26
BIG Book Sale: Fall Edition
- When: Oct. 5 – 7 | Oct. 5, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Oct. 6, 2 – 6 p.m.; Oct. 7, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Where: Auburn Public Library; Auburn
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2267802736650293
Strum & Strive Music Festival
- When: Oct. 6 | 1 – 4 p.m.
- Where: Pick Elementary School; Auburn
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20439/Strum--Strive-Music-Festival-featuring-Jack-Barksdale/
Fright Nights at the Arboretum
- When: Oct. 11 | Kids movie at 6:30 p.m., “I Know What You Did Last Summer” at 7:15 p.m.
- Where: Donald E. Davis Arboretum; Auburn
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20515/Fright-Nights-At-The-Arboretum/
City Church Fall Festival
- When: Oct. 12 | 1 – 5 p.m.
- Where: City Church; Opelika
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20640/City-Church-Fall-Festival/
Bones and Boos
- When: Oct. 12 | Noon – 4 p.m.
- Where: Donald E. Davis Arboretum; Auburn
- Cost: $10/adult, $5/child age 6-11, free for children age 6 and younger
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20514/Bones-and-Boos/
Haunted Zumba
- When: Oct. 12 | 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.
- Where: Frank Brown Recreation Center; Auburn
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20528/Haunted-Zumba/
Fright Night at the Villa
- When: Oct. 12 | 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Where: Spring Villa Park; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/445157739674256/
Eighth Annual Fall Boogie
- When: Oct. 12 | 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Where: Standard Deluxe; Waverly
- Cost: $30
- More information: http://standarddeluxe.com/shop/fallboogie8
Pine Hill Cemetery Lantern Tour
- When: Oct. 17 & Oct. 18 | 7 – 9 p.m.
- Where: Pine Hill Cemetery; Auburn
- Cost: $10
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20453/Pine-Hill-Cemetery-Lantern-Tour/
Playdate at the Patch
- When: Oct. 17 | 9 – 11 a.m.
- Where: Farmer in the Dell Pumpkin Patch; Auburn
- Cost: $2/adult, free for children age 5 and younger
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2224614234333621/
On the Tracks
- When: Oct. 18 | 6 – 10 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Opelika
- Cost: $5-10
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20422/On-The-Tracks--Fall-2019/
48th Annual Pioneer Day (Syrup Soppin’)
- When: Oct. 19 | 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Where: Loachapoka Pioneer Park; Loachapoka
- More information: https://www.leecountyhistoricalsociety.org/pioneer-day
Tour de Fright
- When: Oct. 23 | 6 – 8 p.m.
- Where: Opelika SportsPlex; Opelika
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/19475/Tour-de-Fright/
Pints & Paints
- When: Oct. 23 | 6 – 9 p.m.
- Where: Red Clay Brewing Company; Opelika
- Cost: $35
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/634399387087489/
Halloween Enchanted Forest
- When: Oct. 24 & Oct. 25 | 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Kreher Preserve Nature Center; Auburn
- Cost: $7 in advance, $10 at door, free for children age 2 and younger
- More information: http://wp.auburn.edu/preserve/event/halloween-enchanted-forest-3/
Fright Nights at the Arboretum
- When: Oct. 25 | “Hocus Pocus” at 6:30 p.m., “The Craft” at 8:30 p.m.
- Where: Donald E. Davis Arboretum; Auburn
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/20516/Fright-Nights-At-The-Arboretum/
The Great Pumpkin Splash
- When: Oct. 26 | 6 – 8 p.m.
- Where: Opelika SportsPlex; Opelika
- Cost: $4/person, must pre-register
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/19474/The-Great-Pumpkin-Splash/
Barktober Fest
- When: Oct. 26 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Where: Big Swamp Harley-Davison; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2444958845740379/
“Halloweentown” Movie at the Plex
- When: Oct. 28 | 6 – 8 p.m.
- Where: Opelika SportsPlex; Opelika
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/19476/Movie-at-the-Plex/
Lee County Witches Ride
- When: Oct. 29 | 5:30 p.m.
- Where: Opelika SportsPlex; Opelika
- More information: https://secure.acsevents.org/site/TR/ACTIVEFundraising/CFPCY19SOR?pg=entry&fr_id=96599
Trinity United Methodist Church Fall Festival
- When: Oct. 30 | 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Trinity United Methodist Church; Opelika
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/467051094140873/
Fall Festival & Children’s Carnival
- When: Oct. 30 | 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Where: Opelika SportsPlex; Opelika
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/19473/Fall-Festival--Childrens-Carnival/
Downtown Auburn Trick-or-Treat
- When: Oct. 31 | 6 – 8 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Auburn
- More information: https://www.aotourism.com/Event/17302/2019-Downtown-Auburn-Trick-or-Treat/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.