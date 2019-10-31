The Opelika Sportsplex opened its doors to members of the Auburn and Opelika communities for a fun fall night last week.
The annual Pumpkin Splash was a way for children to have some fun in the pool. Pumpkins are tossed into the pool and children swim to grab one, then decorate it.
This year, lifeguards corralled children together for a game before the pumpkin fun began.
Justin Perkins, the Opelika Sportsplex aquatics coordinator, asked which children could swim in the deep end. Almost every hand went up. Lifeguards exchanged looks. Perkins asked again about which children could swim in the deep end on their own, without help. A few hands went down.
Perkins told the children to be careful about picking out the pumpkins and there would be some in the deep end and some in the shallow end. He added that there were paper pumpkins, over 100 of them, hidden around the pool area. He said that whoever collected the most would win a prize.
And with that, the children were off. Some pumpkins were in plain sight — stuck with tape to the walls. Others were more hidden — taped to the bottom of the diving blocks.
Finally, the pumpkins were tallied, and the winner picked a pumpkin set that would help his pumpkin look like BB-8 from “Star Wars.”
Lifeguards began tossing the orange pumpkins in the water. When given the all-clear, the children jumped in, splashing to reach their favorite pumpkins.
Many showed them off to their parents as they emerged, dripping. The bleachers had lots of decorating tools that the children could use to make their pumpkins look distinctly theirs.
Some families had come from Opelika, others from Auburn.
One child is used to the Sportsplex atmosphere because he is a swimmer on the swim team. His father, Matthew Frachioni, said he wanted to bring his son, Steven, to keep him active and off electronics.
Betty Watson, who brought her two sons, Cole and Avery, said they just moved from Oklahoma City to the area and wanted to meet new people.
“We just wanted to get out and see the community and meet people outside of school and stuff like that,” she said.
Cole Watson, who is in the third grade, said that they had come as a prize for earning good grades. He and his brother, who is in the fourth grade, go to East Smith Station.
“This is actually a prize I really wanted to earn,” Cole Watson said.
