Firefighters saved a family dog after battling a house fire in Loachapoka Thursday morning.
Fire crews from Southwest Lee County Fire Department (SWFD) were dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the 6000 block of Stage Road in downtown Loachapoka at about 8:50 a.m. Thursday, fire officials said.
The male and female occupants, along with their infant child, escaped the fire unharmed. However, the family dog did not escape the house, officials said.
"This was a fire that could have gotten out of control were it not for the quick response of the first-responding Southwest units," said SWFD Lt. Tom Peavy. "Our first-on-scene crews made an aggressive attack and prevented this fire from getting further into the house."
The dog was later found during a search, and firefighters resuscitated the dog using a pet oxygen mask.
"We were also notified that one of the family's dogs did not escape, so a crew made a second-story search and found the dog barely breathing and unresponsive," Peavy said. "Our crews used an oxygen mask designed for small animals that we keep on our trucks. After several minutes, the dog became responsive and we were eventually able to hand him back over to the owners."
Fire crews found heavy smoke and flames from the rear of the two-story structure in an area used as a laundry room and adjoining bathroom, officials said.
Crews quickly put out the fire and prevented it from spreading to the main structure of the home.
SWFD was assisted by the Auburn Fire Division, Lee County Sheriff’s Office and East Alabama EMS.
