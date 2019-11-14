The Auburn Athletics Ticket Office is reminding fans to use caution regarding the possibility of counterfeit tickets for upcoming games against Georgia (Nov. 16) and Alabama (Nov. 30).
The only authorized outlets to sell tickets are the Auburn Ticket Office, opposing school ticket offices (Georgia and Alabama), ReplyBuy and Stub Hub.
Purchasing tickets from other sources is done at the buyers’ own risk.
A ticket’s authenticity is in the bar code. If a ticket is purchased from another source, the bar code may have been duplicated. The first to enter the stadium will be the valid ticket.
Officials from Stadium People, located at each gate, are instructed to not allow counterfeit tickets to enter the stadium. If a counterfeit ticket is discovered, the ticket holder will be escorted out of the stadium.
Troubleshooting areas for fan questions are set up at Gates 13, the Auburn Arena Box Office, and at any of the three Jordan-Hare Stadium ticket box offices (West, Northeast, Southeast).
What to look for regarding counterfeit tickets:
Seat Location Fraud: The latest fraudulent tactic being seen by ticket offices is seat location “photo-shopping” on print-at-home paper tickets. If you are purchasing a paper ticket from an individual (either in person or online), there is a chance of a fraudulent seat location, even if the original ticket was purchased from an authorized ticket seller. An example of this type of fraud would include purchasing a ticket from a source other than StubHub, yet the ticket has “StubHub”, on it, but the location on the ticket has been altered. If this occurs, the ticket holder will be required to sit in the seat location of the original ticket. Reach out to the Auburn ticket office to check seat locations before buying, either by phone in advance or at a ticket troubleshooting area on game day.
Use Caution: Fans should exercise caution when approached in outer parking lots or downtown Auburn. Counterfeit sellers have been known to travel by bicycle so they can move away quickly if approached by law enforcement. Scalpers have been known to handle counterfeit money as well.
ReplyBuy: Sign up for ReplyBuy to see last-minute ticket availability for the Georgia and Alabama games. If tickets become available from previous allotments reserved for visiting team, player comps, recruits and high school coaches, registered fans will receive a text with the ability to respond and purchase tickets on their smart phones.
Register at https://www.replybuy.com/auburn/welcome or text AUBURN to 20123.
Ticket Transferring: Owners of tickets purchased through the Auburn or visiting team’s ticket offices can resell their tickets online. When that happens, the original ticket becomes invalid and the online ticket becomes the “good” ticket. StubHub is the only authorized secondary ticketing provider for Auburn football tickets. Purchasing from other online resellers is done at the buyers’ own risk. Fans should ask questions to make sure that their ticket has not been sold online.
Tips for Mobile Tickets:
- Auburn is now primarily digital in ticket delivery (mobile);
- Download tickets to Apple Wallet or Google Pay before arriving to campus;
- Photos/screenshots of tickets are not accepted for entry;
- Plan to arrive early;
- Every person will need a ticket regardless of age to enter Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Before Buying Tickets from Individuals:
The City of Auburn requires all individuals reselling tickets to have permits with a city-issued badge with photo identification. The permit does not legitimize the sellers as Auburn University representatives, nor does it validate the tickets they are selling. The scalping permit gives Auburn police officers an opportunity to engage and identify scalpers. Anyone who purchases tickets from a scalper should document the permit number.
Also, ask the seller to come along to the gates to verify authenticity of the ticket. A Stadium People staff member will scan the ticket and verify its authenticity for entrance. Stadium People gate scanners cannot verify a ticket’s seating location authenticity; only one of the troubleshooting areas can authenticate seating locations.
Use caution if the seller refuses. Once the ticket is scanned, the customer must enter the stadium.
Fans can verify the authenticity of their tickets outside Jordan-Hare Stadium at the ticket office and Auburn Arena; however, the authenticity can only be verified for that moment in time. If a ticket is authenticated, it is recommended to immediately enter the stadium.
If the tickets have been duplicated (copied, resold, etc.) in any way, the first ticket to enter the stadium will be the “good” ticket and any subsequent tickets will be scanned invalid.
Report any suspicions about possibly counterfeit tickets to the nearest law enforcement official, email gameday@auburn.edu, text AUBURN followed by the complaint to 69050 or call 334-844-4750.
Kirk Sampson works for the Auburn Athletics Department.
