Gerald Morris worked hard in the military, just as he does being a father and a husband and pursuing a college degree.
Morris entered the United States Air Force in 2011 while living in Oceanside, California.
Christian Morris said Gerald enjoyed the companionship of the military.
“I believe he just really enjoyed being a part of a team that came together in times of both hardship and celebration,” she said.
After leaving the military in 2019, Morris moved to Auburn and began taking classes at Auburn University. While doing his coursework, Morris is also helping to raise his son Cassian.
“His ability to balance, and succeed in, college-level work and family time is something that I admire most about what he does,” Christian Morris said. “He does all of this without complaint or worry.”
Morris has maintained his work ethic throughout his time in the military and currently while taking classes.
“It warms my heart the most to know that he works so hard to make our lives better,” Christian Morris said. “He has won quarterly awards and excellence medals while serving but I know that a degree from Auburn would mean the most to him and his efforts.
“His dedication to ensuring all our goals are met is truly amazing.”
