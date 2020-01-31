The FBI is expanding its mission and has turned to Auburn University for some help.
FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich came to the Plains on Friday to discuss his agency, its work and its new relationship with AU.
Bowdich shared the priorities of the FBI from counterterrorism, cyber-crime, counterintelligence and more. He was asked what he would like to see Auburn focus on, in terms of cyber and security threats.
“Well, I like what you’re doing right now,” Bowditch said. “I think (artificial intelligence) is the great race, right now, internationally. … We are looking to use AI more and more in this country and it’s coming, and it can either swallow us or you can try it get ahead of it or stay with it.”
Auburn President Jay Gogue and Bowditch signed a memorandum of understanding spelling out the new arrangement.
According to university spokeswoman Amy Weaver, the agreement calls Auburn a partner with the FBI as it expands its workforce and operations at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville. The university will educate and train bureau employees, and provide the next generation of specialists needed to take on critical roles across the agency.
The FBI and Auburn also will share mutually beneficial information, research and technology that advances criminal justice and student and faculty opportunities.
The agency’s $1 billion investment to build a campus in Huntsville will involve moving more than 1,000 FBI employees from Washington, D.C., and potentially adding thousands of jobs to Huntsville’s employment picture.
“Anytime two parties agree to work together, the most important ingredient is trust,” Gogue said. “And certainly, on our behalf, we have great trust in you guys. Thank you.”
The FBI’s main focus and priority is centered on counterterrorism, Bow-ditch said. After the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, the FBI changed and adapted to meet a changing world.
“It would be very difficult, and I’m very measured when I say this, but it would be very difficult for a massive-scale attack like we had at 9/11 to occur given the way we have tied our intelligence apparatus together,” he said. “I’m not saying it could not occur — it could — but we stay vigilant throughout the U.S. intel community to ensure that it never happens again.”
Counterintelligence is the FBI’s second priority, Bowditch said.
“We have really had to expand our knowledge, our understanding, our training, our personnel and our linkage throughout the U.S. intelligence community as we are a partner,” he said. “And we do have folks from, whether it’s a Native American reservation in New Mexico or whether they’re sitting in Paris and everything in between. And that’s how this organization is spread out.”
The FBI has partnered with other organizations, such as the CIA and NSA.
“We have to work very closely with our state and local counterparts because the state and local officers are the backbone of law enforcement throughout this great country that we live ink,” Bowditch said.
Cyber-crimes is the third priority of the FBI, which, Bowditch said, spans the entirety of the bureau.
“Our cybercrimes span from ransomware attacks, as I mentioned, all the way into very sensitive and complex intrusions,” he said.
Recruitment
Bowditch was there with Gogue and moderator Frank Cilluffo, director for Auburn University’s McCrary Institute for Cyber and Critical Infrastructure Security, to discuss the new memorandum and to recruit.
He shared with the guests, Auburn faculty and students what the FBI looks for in recruits.
Agents in the FBI are forced, by law, to retire at age 57, Bowditch said.
“I love this organization and I believe in it 110 percent, and if I could stay, I would stay forever,” he said. “… There’s a lot of future talent here; there’s a lot of future talent throughout this country that we’re trying to recruit, attract and retain.”
Traditionally, the FBI has recruited from former law enforcement officers, former lawyers, former CPAs and former military personnel, Bowditch said, because of the experience they have.
The bureau is evolving, however, and so are the recruits.
He said they now look into engineering graduates, computer science graduates and other STEM fields, due to the great need from these fields.
“We’re also looking for certain skill sets,” Bowditch said. “Languages are very, very important for the FBI, because of all of the international work we do.”
Knowledge of other languages is not the only desirable skill. Recruits also should have professional experience and technical skill sets, he said.
