Food insecurity is a pressing topic in Auburn’s small city, and the Auburn Feed the Family Fund is doing something about it.
People might assume that in this family-oriented town that not many go without food.
The Food Bank of East Alabama said on its website that 1 in 5 Americans is hungry.
“One in 5 of our neighbors in east central Alabama experiences food insecurity,” the site said. “From a hungry child in an after-school program to a senior on a fixed income to a working family just trying to stretch a thin paycheck until the end of the month, the Food Bank of East Alabama strives to feed as many of our neighbors in need as we can.”
Knowing these numbers, it is no surprise that there might be hungry students on Auburn University’s campus as well.
The 2018-19 school year had an enrollment total of 30,440, comprising graduate and undergraduate students, according to Auburn University’s website.
There are several Auburn initiatives to fight hunger on the campus, including those that are department-led and student-led.
The Beat Bama Food Drive just wrapped up with Auburn donating over 229,000 pounds of food to the Food Bank of East Alabama.
The Hunger Institutes at Auburn University was founded in 2012 to address hunger needs.
“A foundational principle of the HSI is that hunger is a solvable problem, but only when the relevant knowledge from all academic disciplines is combined with the abilities and strengths of all sectors,” the HSI website said.
But most of these initiatives are outward-focused, looking at needs outside of students on campus.
Feed the FamilyThe Feed the Family fund is focused on students facing food insecurity.
In 2006, the U.S. Department of Agriculture defined what it meant to be food insecure. Low food insecurity is “reports of reduced quality, variety or desirability of diet. Little or no indication of reduced food intake.”
Very low food insecurity, however, is “reports of multiple indications of disrupted eating patterns and reduced food intake.”
Both of these definitions were taken from the USDA website for the definitions of food security.
The Feed the Family fund was established two years ago as a program to provide meal access to students in need. The program is a lot like a scholarship, said Sarah Grace Walters, coordinator of Auburn Cares.
Students who could use the extra assistance apply for funds, and so far about 10 recipients have been selected each year, she said.
“It is essentially for students who are experiencing more chronic food insecurity,” she said.
Angel Brown, who chose to apply for the fund, said she has been food insecure since her freshman year at Auburn.
“I would describe food insecurity as not being able to provide yourself or dependents with nutritious, healthy and fulfilling meal options without having to risk physical and mental strain,” she said. “I think food insecurity also means that you don’t really know where your next meal is going to come (from), or you know that you will always have to be unhealthy because you can only afford ramen noodles or McDonald’s every day.”
Meal plans are required by Auburn University for students. On-campus students must purchase a plan that totals about $1,100. There are more expensive plans available, or “meal swipes” instead of a chunk of Dining Dollars.
Meal swipes can be used at certain locations, like the Foy Dining Hall, where students can have “all you can eat.” Off-campus students must spend a minimum of $350 on their meal plans.
Feed the Family provides extra assistance to plans with an extra 58 meals on the meal-swipe plan.
“I chose to apply because I struggle with food insecurity, especially when it comes to dining on campus; I felt like applying would assist me in getting some meals,” said Manie Vongdara, a fund recipien. “The application was similar to applying to a scholarship — it asked questions about school, life, financial status, etc.”
Although undergraduates must still purchase the university required plan, graduate students do not have to purchase meal plans. Therefore, if they applied for the meal assistance, the Feed the Family dollars would be their only on-campus money.
“We’re still really trying to expand how many people apply every year,” Walters said.
To keep Feed the Family alive and running, it accepts outside donations through its website (http://aucares.auburn.edu/student-services/feed-the-family-fund).
“Before applying, I relied on Auburn’s declining balance when it came to dining,” Vongdara said. “I usually run out of my balance within the first two months of a semester, which leaves me unable to afford food on campus —often I would skip meals or try to prepare them at home, and even that was difficult since it can be hard to afford groceries some weeks.”
Brown said she liked that she could apply without embarrassment or feeling ostracized.
“I previously had two jobs and risked my mental health in order to provide for myself,” she said. “Having the ability to factor in extra food money that would add to the addition of my required Dining Dollars has helped me because I never have to worry about running out of options.”
Nelson Mughanji, a recipient of Feed the Family, said he found out about the fund through the African student organization. Feed the Family makes an effort to try and get the word out through student orgs, Walters said.
Before Mughanji applied for the funds, he was struggling to provide meals for himself. His money went to bills and rent, he said.
After receiving the funds, Mughanji said it just put him at ease because he knew he could get a meal in one of the unlimited dining halls on campus. This meant he could eat there or take a to-go box.
“I have somewhere to eat at the end of the day and I can carry food home,” Mughanji said. “So that really helped me out and now I can put more time towards looking for employment and my studies.”
Mughanji said the fund makes him feel like someone cares.
“It really is the university saying we care for you, we’re looking out for you,” he said.
