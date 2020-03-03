Felicia Renee Woodall

Felicia Renee Woodall, 22.

 O-A File Photo

Felicia Woodall had a passion for pets and animals.

Woodall was killed at age 22 with her fiancé Ryan Pence during the March 3, 2019, tornado in the area of Lee Road 38.

Born Aug. 15, 1996, Woodall loved her family, had an infectious laugh and a smiling disposition.

She worked as a health care administration assistant and dog trainer/boarder. Woodall was working towards business ownership in animal care.

