Felicia Renee Woodall, 22.

Felicia Woodall had a passion for pets and animals.
Woodall was killed at age 22 with her fiancé Ryan Pence during the March 3, 2019, tornado in the area of Lee Road 38.
Born Aug. 15, 1996, Woodall loved her family, had an infectious laugh and a smiling disposition.
She worked as a health care administration assistant and dog trainer/boarder. Woodall was working towards business ownership in animal care.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.