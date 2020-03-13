Book sale

The three-day public sale at the Auburn Public Library will include hundreds of gently used books for purchase, including bestsellers, classics, fiction, nonfiction, and children’s books.

 City of Auburn photo

The Friends of the Auburn Public Library will host its final Big Book Sale and the end of the month.

The three-day public sale will take place at the Auburn Public Library, 749 E. Thach Ave. Hundreds of gently used books will be available for purchase, including bestsellers, classics, fiction, nonfiction, and children’s books.

On Saturday, March 28, hardbacks will sell for $2 and paperbacks will sell for $1. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Sunday, March 29, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m, hardbacks will sell for $1 and paperbacks will sell for 50 cents.

On Monday, March 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., customers will have the option to purchase and fill a tote bag for $5 or to purchase individual books at Sunday’s prices.

All proceeds from the BIG Book Sale benefit the Auburn Public Library, including the Summer Learning Challenge and classes, programs and workshops throughout the year.

David Dorton is a spokesman for the city of Auburn.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments