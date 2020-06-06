Southern Union State Community College has developed a reputation for producing dancers that go on to do great things, whether performing on Broadway, touring or even teaching.
At the heart of the program is Sonja Fincher, who has inspired and led many students onto pursue their dreams.
Fincher once owned a studio, but left that behind over 20 years ago to teach at Southern Union State Community College, where she has had dancers from all skill levels, backgrounds and ages to teach.
“Some of the students I get are highly trained and some are beginners and the mix of it is tremendous,” she said.
Many of her dancers begin in high school as part of a dual enrollment program, go on to spend a year or two at Southern Union before transferring to another dance program.
Anna Foshee began dancing at Southern Union at 15, while her father was a professor at the school. She continued dancing with Southern Union when she graduated high school, as well, before moving on to the Briarwood Ballet in Birmingham.
“Sonja, she instilled a really big love for performance I think in all of her dancers,” Foshee said. “But for me, I realized it [during the Christmas shows]. For such a small little town, there’s a little magic there in those.”
Foshee credits her career to Fincher, who gave her the confidence to audition for performances, even after leaving Southern Union and attending the University of Alabama.
“Sonja made me audition, I didn’t want to do it for the department at UA,” Foshee said. “… Sonja just pushed me to do it and she was like, ‘You’re just going to do it. You’re going to go and you’re going to audition for the dance department and you’re going to do it. And so I got it.”
After Foshee’s graduation from the University of Alabama, she auditioned for Sans Pointe Dance Company in Birmingham.
“By then I really loved modern dance, I was a modern dancer and that’s what I wanted to do,” Anna said.
Things came full circle when five years after graduation, Foshee started teaching dance at Southern Union.
One of Fincher’s students was with her before she even started teaching at Southern Union.
Andrea Browning Costa began dancing when she was four years old. Her mother enrolled her in dancing just as an extracurricular activity, but Costa soon discovered that dance was her true passion.
“I just loved it and I knew from a really, really young age that thats what I wanted to do professionally,” Costa said. “There was never another option for me.”
She was one of the dancers in Fincher’s studio before Southern Union. When Fincher left, Costa followed her and began dancing at Southern Union while still in high school.
After high school and Southern Union, she transferred to the University of Alabama. From there, she landed a job with the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York.
Costa toured with the show and spent her first season in Nashville. She was in New York for several seasons after that.
“I was always very confident when I went into an audition,” Costa said.
Despite the confidence, Costa said she’d had it drilled into her to expect more no’s than yes. Therefore, she was surprised when she was accepted so soon after graduation into a big production like the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.
Costa said she can trace her success back, however, to her teacher when she was young. Costa is also now an adjunct teacher at Southern Union, making her way back to where her training really began.
Ja’Morris Rivers always had a passion for dance, even as a young boy growing up in theSouth.
“[I was] a male, being in the south, being athletic, but still just madly in love with this art form, this dance form,” Rivers said.
Rivers had a lot of obstacles to overcome before ever attending Southern Union. Although Rivers had three older brothers and two older sisters who danced, he still felt unnerved at the thought of sharing his passion.
“I felt this pressure, this unspoken ‘you don’t talk about dance outside of the house’ and I just sort of assumed that and I took up that yolk of oppression,” he said. “Worrying about what people were going to think.”
In fact, although he did some dancing in high school, it was not something Rivers chose to share with friends.
“I did feel the need to sort of hide the fact that I dance and took it seriously from people I went to high school with,” Rivers said. “I was not one to be completely open.”
Add onto all of this that Rivers father passed away when he was 10.
“Our father-son relationship was just tethered, completely tried together through dancing,” he said.
Rivers said he even considered walking away from dance twice in his life. Southern Union, however, changed that with a scholarship and the tutelage of Fincher.
“I fell in love with the way she taught classes,” he said. “She completely seduced me to go to school there.”
He danced and did show choir at Southern Union and came away prepared for his career.
“[Sonja Fincher] truly believed in you,” Rivers said. “… Everything that she gave you, just made you also believe in yourself. She was just so cool at that. I still adore the way that she teaches, even in her criticisms, it was so encouraging. It just didn’t cut you, it didn’t lead from a negative place, it only came from a place of, she already sees you on Broadway.”
Rivers attended the University of Alabama to complete his education. He went on to the Alabama Ballet and Complexions Contemporary Ballet. He is now a choreographer for the Red Mountain Theatre Company in Birmingham, as well as a father to two girls.
Fincher said that although the Southern Union group size is small, this gives faculty the opportunity to invest in dancers and help them succeed.
“You’ll probably get more performance time at Southern Union than you probably would at any other college that I can think of,” she said.
The program is tough for students, requiring practice 3-5 hours a day for every day of the week.
“I think about this sometimes, how we have such great success with our students,” Fincher said. “I really believe anybody can do anything that they want, if they put in the work. And that’s one thing that I do make them do — they work.”
Fincher said she’s proud of her dancers that made it to Broadway and proud of her dancers that pursued other dreams, as well.
“I am so proud of my professional dancers that have gone onto have those dreams … but I am just as proud of my girl that ends up being a speech and language pathologist and of my kid that is a graphic designer in Austin, Texas. I just don’t ever want them to settle.”
