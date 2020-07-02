First Baptist Atlanta volunteers donate 150 masks to EAMC

There are many necessities the pandemic has caused people to gather, but face masks seem to remain the most coveted.
While masks have become a wardrobe staple for everyone in battling the spread of COVID-19, medical professionals are among those who need them most. Seeing that need for masks, Mark Green and a handful of volunteers at First Baptist Church of Atlanta began making and donating them.
“We started out with the idea of only wearing 50 masks and we can honestly say it’s been a blessing thus far, and we have made over 2,000 masks as of today,” he said.
They began the project more than two months ago with the intention of making 50 masks with Bible verses printed on them to donate to the Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Ga.
Green said the Albany area has been hit the hardest in the state by the pandemic.
“The response has been overwhelming,” he said. “We only started with 50, but now we’re getting people contacting us from as far as Seattle, Detroit, Washington, New York; and of course we’ve been successful in delivering masks to just about all the hospitals in the state of Georgia.”
Green said it takes his volunteers 30 to 45 minutes to make one mask, and they’re reusable.
East Alabama Medical Center is the first hospital that they’ve donated masks to in Alabama.
“But the really big important thing about this is that the masks serve two purposes,” he said, “It gives protection to the medical community, and in addition to that, peace and comfort to the patient while being examined ’cause they can see the verses on the front of the mask.”
Assistant pastor for EAMC’s pastoral care department, Bruce Eason, was present to receive Green’s donation of 150 masks for hospital staff. Eason said support from individuals like Green and the local community has been a blessing.
“They have been so wonderful with everything,” he said. “Food, and people just parking on top of the parking deck and turning on their blinkers to let the staff know that they’re praying for them.
“And some are still coming.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.