In honor of the most wonderful time of the year, the city of Opelika held its first Sno*pelika Christmas Festival and tree lighting on Wednesday night in the Lee County Courthouse courtyard.
The courtyard was bustling with families, food and festivities. Attendees were able to grab dinner from Butcher Paper BBQ and Zaxby’s, make holiday crafts in Peppermint Parkway (courtesy of East Alabama Medical Center) and take pictures inside an inflatable snow globe.
Of course, it wouldn’t be considered “Sno*pelika” without snow, so there were different areas around the courtyard where children (and even some adults) could play in artificial snow.
A Reindog Parade featured different four-legged friends in collars and costumes led by Snoopy, who also posed for pictures, him sitting by his doghouse with Woodstock perched on the roof.
Opelika City Council President Eddie Smith applauded the event’s organizers. “Looks like something that we ought to do on an annual basis here,” he said.
