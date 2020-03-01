As he looked out over Lee Road 38, Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy Steve Meadows’ memory is flooded with all the terrible things he saw one year ago.
“Just a lot of sad, sad memories from right here,” Meadows said standing on the road in Beauregard. “It was probably one of the worst days of my life.”
Meadows was one of the first people to respond to the scene of an EF-4 tornado that tore through Lee County, killing 23 in Beauregard and injuring dozens more on March 3, 2019.
Meadows is a retired Opelika police officer who works part time for the sheriff’s office. However, he found himself helping with patrol that Sunday afternoon in the Beauregard community.
“When I got to M&M Grocery is when they, the weather people, said it was crossing 51 (Alabama Highway 51),” he recalled. “I just headed in this direction and they started getting calls and I kept hearing 38, 38, 38, so 38’s (Lee Road 38) where I came to.”
As he drove up, nothing could have prepared Meadows for what he was about to see.
“I did 27 years with them (the Opelika police) and I thought I’d seen some bad stuff, but this just overwhelmed me,” he said. “Those sights will be in my mind forever. It was just more than I thought I’d ever see in my lifetime and more than I wanted to see in my lifetime.”
Meadows worked along Lee Road 38 from about where Lee Road 721 intersects it to as far he could go. He said he spent the majority of his time down the hill of Lee Road 38 in a pit where he helped rescue several tornado victims.
Looking at that pit today brings back every emotion, thought and sight he experienced that day.
“I held it together that day, but it was rough,” Meadows said. “I hate it for all the young folks that had to deal with it because this old man hadn’t seen anything that ugly, that horrible.”
New family
While working in the pit on Lee Road 38, Meadows found a young girl, Taylor Thornton. Taylor was ultimately one of the 23 victims who died due to the storm.
Meadows met with Taylor’s father, David Thornton, that day in Beauregard and wound up spending time with him. Ever since then, the Meadows and the Thorntons have a special bond.
“They’ll always just be special people in my heart,” Meadows said. “David and I had a long time out here, but from that day forward we’ve done nothing but grown closer. I’ve grown closer with David and Ashley.”
The Thorntons and Meadows have encountered each other numerous times since that day and have maintained their relationship since that time.
“We always seem to have a hug for each other,” Meadows said. “They’re good folks and I hate that’s how we met, but they’ll always be special.”
More than six months following Taylor’s death, the Thornton family remembered what would have been her 11th birthday by having a Chinese lantern release at Providence Baptist Church. Among those present at the remembrance were Meadows and his family.
“They just feel like family,” he said. “I feel like I belong there. It wasn’t that we loaded up and went – we went because we wanted to go. We wanted to show respect, but at the same time it just felt like the place we needed to be.
“They’re special. They always will be.”
Moving on
For a while, Meadows had a hard time coming out to Lee Road 38 because of all the things he saw working the scene.
“I came out here quite often at first. It kind of brought back bad memories at first, but I can come out here fine now,” he explained. “At first I didn’t want to look down in that hole down there, but now everything’s fine. It’s still a bad memory. It always will be a bad memory, but I’m fine with it now.”
Meadows has been able to make peace with what happened due to his faith and trust in the Lord.
“You know, I know that the Good Lord had a plan for all those people that day. We’ll never understand it, but I just trust in Him with that,” he said.
The lasting impact on Meadows’ life from the tornado may not have been all negative. March 3 also introduced him to a whole new community of love and support.
“I just feel like I’ve grown to be a part of Beauregard," he said, "just from I’ve learned to love Beauregard.”
