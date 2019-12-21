When firefighters are featured on the national news, it’s usually about their work as first responders; however, seven Opelika firefighters were on the national news recently for becoming first time fathers within weeks of each other.
Between August and November, seven OFD members — Bradley Bowen, Rob Lee, Chase McConnell, Blake Smith, Kevin Swatts, Peter Martin and John Manley — and their wives each welcomed a new bundle of joy into their lives: four boys and three girls.
It’s been an exciting time, said Martin, who welcomed Peter Jr. in August.
“Not only do we get to share a third of our lives together here, but we get to share the same experience together in this time of our lives,” he said.
Earlier this week, “CBS Evening News” visited the fire station and spent an afternoon filming and interviewing firefighters, their wives and the babies.
A city Facebook post introducing the seven new Opelika residents has gotten over 400 reactions.
Smith was surprised at how calm the babies were during the filming. The younger ones nodded off and the oldest observed the activity around them, until his 2-month-old daughter, Emi Reese, started getting impatient for her afternoon bottle.
Every day is a learning curve, Smith said, but each day also brings a new precious memory.
His daughter’s latest milestone? She’s started smiling.
“There’s nothing like coming home from a 24-hour shift and seeing your baby smiling at you,” he said.
As well-wishers continue to flood the comment section with hearts and congratulations, Martin said he never expected the story to get so much attention.
“This wouldn’t happen to any other group of guys in another profession,” he said.
Before now, the firefighters and their wives were all bonded together through their job.
“The kids will be playmates as well,” Smith said.
