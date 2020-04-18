With schools closed, events limited and social distancing restrictions limiting many of the activities that kids enjoy during the spring and summer, parents may be looking for new ways to get their kids active and out of the house.
New ways aren’t necessarily required, though.
Lee County Lake has been the beneficiary in recent weeks of many people rediscovering one of the oldest hobbies there is: fishing.
Chris Wright, who manages Lee County Lake along with his wife, Tina, says the new social distancing measures enacted to counteract coronavirus have caused a rise in people coming out to the lake to fish.
Recently on March 28, a Saturday, Wright says the lake issued 400 new fishing licenses, double the amount they do during a normal Saturday.
“We are getting a lot more of the youth involved in it now because they don’t have a choice,” Wright said. “They don’t want to keep them locked in the house.”
Despite the rise in people taking advantage of the great outdoors and the lake, there remains plenty of space to safely fish without crowding one another.
That is a major reason why Angel Stokes brought her two sons, Micheal and Christopher, out to the lake Tuesday evening.
“Especially with children, they need to stay active,” Stokes said. “And parents too, we need a break from being indoors and kids going crazy. We need to appreciate the time that we are able to be together all day long for several days and to make the best out of a terrible situation.”
Micheal, 12, and Christopher, 14, both attend Samford Middle School in Beauregard and were disappointed when they found out that the school was closed for the year. Christopher was particularly disappointed in the baseball season being called off, but being able to get outside with his brother has helped.
“It just gives me more time to do what I like to do and just be outside playing with my little brother,” Christopher said. “It is nice to do what I want to do and relax outside.”
Tenecia Ford, 8, is learning the ends and outs of fishing, but she was very happy to spend her Tuesday afternoon with her father Prentiss Johnson and another first-time fisherman Courtney Harris as they tried their luck off the pier at the Lee County Lake.
“Its a lot of fun to come out here and spend time with family,” Ford said.
They found plenty of luck reeling in around 30 fish between the three of them over the few hours they spent on the pier.
“It feels real good,” Johnson said. “To be off of work right now, it’s a bad turn, but it is good to enjoy your time out here on the lake with family and catch a few fish.”
The Lee County Lake, located outside Beauregard, has white and black crappie, tiger bass, channel catfish and blue catfish among the fish in the lake.
Wright encourages fishermen of all levels to come out to the lake to give fishing a try. A veteran of the lake himself, he offers to help beginners get started by showing them some of the basics.
“We are more than happy to help them,” Wright said. “We even assist them going out to the water, showing how to cast and how to set up did hooks for the type of fish they want to catch.”
While Lee County Lake also rents boats, many fishermen are finding the most relaxing and rewarding way to spending time together during this time is just to set up a lawn chair next to the lake and cast out a line. A fish on the other end is simply a bonus at that point.
“It is an inexpensive way to stay safe and just enjoy the day,” Angel Stokes said.
