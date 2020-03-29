Five people died at East Alabama Medical Center due to the coronavirus between Friday morning and Saturday afternoon, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris announced.
All five had died at EAMC since early Friday morning, a 36-hour span. Two of the deaths were Lee County residents and three were Chambers County residents, he said.
As of 5 p.m., the deaths reported at EAMC were not reflected on the Alabama Department of Public Health website because hospital officials and ADPH are working through the process for official state determination before adding them to the COVID-19 death count, EAMC said.
“Our hospital family expresses its collective condolences to the families of these five patients,” said Laura Grill, EAMC president and CEO. “As everyone knows, this virus has taken a toll on our nation and world, and our community is not exempt from that. Our hearts and prayers are with these families at this very difficult time.”
Grill adds that “the ICU staff, respiratory therapists and physicians who worked most closely with these patients are especially struggling and we ask that the community lift them up today just as they have been lifting up our whole organization the past two weeks.”
The total number of deaths in Alabama due to the virus now stands at eight.
Adkins stableMedal of Honor recipient and Opelika resident Bennie Adkins remains stable in critical condition at East Alabama Medical Center, his family said on Saturday.
Adkins, 86, a Vietnam War hero and author of the book “A Tiger Among Us,” went into respiratory arrest and was placed on a ventilator Thursday while suffering from the coronavirus.
The Adkins family continues to request prayers, and it has expressed its appreciation for the outpouring of support.
Over 40 being treated
There were 19 patients being treated Saturday at EAMC for the virus. Five patients who were previously hospitalized with COVID-19 have been discharged, according to EMAC.
Twenty-two patients were hospitalized with suspected COVID-19 on Saturday. There are 14 others suspected of having COVID-19 who have been ruled negative, according to the medical center.
State tops 700 casesThe number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama surpassed 700 Saturday.
There are 712 confirmed cases in Alabama as of 6:40 p.m. Saturday, according to the ADPH.
There are now 56 confirmed cases in Lee County, 17 in Chambers County, one in Russell County and five in Tallapoosa County as of 6:40 p.m. Saturday, according to ADPH.
EAMC has submitted 1,033 COVID-19 tests, of which 751 were negative and 209 are pending results, according to the medical center. The hospital has submitted about 22 percent of the state’s total tests.
About 8.9 percent of the tests submitted by EAMC have tested positive, the hospital added.
State cases
Jefferson County has the most of any county in the state with 206 confirmed cases
The following is a breakdown of Alabama cases by county:
Autauga — 6
Baldwin — 10
Blount — 5
Bullock — 3
Butler — 1
Calhoun — 3
Chambers — 17
Cherokee — 1
Chilton — 7
Choctaw — 1
Clay — 2
Cleburne — 4
Colbert — 1
Coosa — 2
Covington — 2
Crenshaw — 1
Cullman — 7
Dallas — 2
DeKalb — 4
Elmore — 13
Escambia — 1
Etowah — 6
Franklin — 3
Greene — 3
Houston — 4
Jackson — 5
Jefferson — 206
Lamar — 1
Lauderdale — 13
Lawrence — 3
Lee — 56
Limestone — 16
Lowndes — 1
Madison — 62
Marengo — 3
Marion — 9
Marshall — 4
Mobile — 34
Monroe — 1
Montgomery — 18
Morgan — 15
Pickens — 1
Pike — 4
Randolph — 2
Russell — 1
Shelby — 72
St. Clair — 10
Talladega — 4
Tallapoosa — 5
Tuscaloosa — 23
Walker — 28
Washington — 2
Wilcox — 2
Winston — 2
For the latest figures from the health department, visit: https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7.
