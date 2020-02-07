After a wet and chilly Thursday, the rain will take a break for the weekend, only to return early next week.
“At this point, severe weather has come to a close,” said Gerald Satterwhite, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
Gusty winds brought down a few trees and some power lines, with 140 Alabama Power customers being left without power, but fortunately there was no widespread damage. All prior severe-weather warnings for the area ended Thursday evening, with the final flash-flood watch ending at 6 p.m.
Residents can expect a cloudy start to their weekend, with temperatures today predicted to reach 49 degrees during the day, dropping to 35 degrees in the evening.
There may be some lingering areas of flooding, particularly in the more urbanized parts of Auburn and Opelika, Satterwhite said. However, they’re fairly low-lying flood-waters that are able to run off into nearby creeks and streams.
Aside from a 30 percent chance of rain Saturday, the weekend will be a dry one with mainly overcast skies.
According to Satterwhite, the next weather system will be making its way through the area around Tuesday. There’s a possibility that it could be severe, but the National Weather Service will continue to monitor it as it gets closer.
