After almost 90 years in business, Opelika’s Flowers Baking Co. location at 101 Simmons St. will be closing its doors.
The news came as a result of low production volume, according to Michael Lord, the bakery’s general manager.
“We know that the bakery has been a part of the community for a long time and that it will be missed,” Lord said.
146 employees
The bakery’s 146 employees were the first to find out about its closing on Monday.
Lord said that the company will help employees who are interested in relocating find placement at one of the remaining 46 bakery locations in the franchise. The company also will offer career counseling and a severance package, he said.
“We’re going to do everything on our part that we can to help our employees to find a job by the end of the year,” Lord said, praising their hard work over the years.
The bakery’s last day of production will be Dec. 20.
In the meantime, Lord said he wants to assure customers that they will still be able to find the hot dog and hamburger buns and rolls that they’re used to at different stores around the community.
Outlet to stay open
Also, though the bakery will be closing, the bakery outlet that lies along Second Avenue will remain open.
Michael Holmes, an Opelika resident who has been a longtime patron of the bakery, was happy to hear that the bakery outlet would remain open.
“It’s convenient, very convenient,” Holmes said. “I love it. As long as they’re open, I’m good.”
