The importance of the 2020 census quickly became an afterthought when the pandemic began to affect the country.
Now, as states begin to reopen, the need for every citizen to be counted is being reemphasized by local officials.
Opelika public relations coordinator Leigh Krehling is one of 50 members of the city’s Complete Count Committee, developed to educate and assist residents in filling out census forms.
Committee members are tasked with visiting local churches and organizations to discuss its importance, as well as organizing community events where residents could complete their census forms.
“We were right about to have three huge events the last week of March, and then everything got shut down,” she said.
Aug. 14 deadline
With the approaching Aug. 14 census deadline approaching, the committee is hoping to host community events throughout the summer. The city received a state grant to help it promote and educate residents on the census.
Taking place every 10 years, the census tallies the nation’s population.
Participation is mandatory, and the data acquired from it is used in determining how much federal funding an area receives and how many seats a state will have in the House of Representatives.
It also determines the way state and congressional districts are drawn.
“When you fill it out, you’re filling it out for everyone in the house,” Krehling explained, adding that illegal residents must also be counted.
She notes that some may distrust the process because of the personal information residents must share to complete it, but emphasizes that all information provided is confidential and not accessible to other government entities.
“We’re at risk of losing a legislative seat if we don’t get our numbers, and that’s how we receive federal funding,” Krehling said. “It’s critical and goes toward things we can’t miss out on. It helps education, health care, senior centers and (emergency funding).”
The 2020 census is the first one where citizens can complete it online.
Households received instructions by mail in mid-March on how to do so, but there are additional places in the community offering assistance.
“Since our library is back open, we have people there who are prepared to help,” Krehling said.
The Goodwill Career Center on Pepperell Parkway also has a questionnaire center where people can fill out their census.
