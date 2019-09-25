The Alabama Forestry Commission issued a statewide Fire Alert Wednesday morning due to the state’s current drought situation.
Burning restrictions are being put into place under the Fire Alert because of the drought situation, continued lack of rain and the high probability of fuel ignition, the commission said in a Wednesday morning news release.
“With this extremely dry weather, conditions are such that any fire can spread out of control, not only resulting in damage to our forests but also threating lives and destroying property,” the release reads.
The Fire Alert was triggered by the dry conditions and lack of rainfall the state has experienced over the past few weeks, according to the National Weather Service Birmingham.
“It’s just making things very dangerous if you do have fire activities just because of how dry the brush is getting, how dry the trees and grass and all are becoming,” Jason Holmes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Birmingham, said.
Due to the lack of rainfall during September, much of the state, including Lee County, is in a drought.
Parts of Lee County are classified as D0, or abnormally dry; however, Holmes expects the drought classification to change Thursday when a new drought monitor map is released.
The Fire Alert will be in effect until the State Foresters rescind the alert. For the alert to be rescinded, conditions must change sufficiently to reduce the occurrence and frequency of wildfires, the commission said.
Holmes feels what Alabama needs is rain, but it might be a while until that happens.
“We just need the widespread rain event and we’re just not seeing that looking out for the next week sadly,” he said.
During September, Opelika has had 0.06 inches of rain, a significant amount less than the average, Holmes said.
“Normally you get about 2.8 inches,” he said. “The last time it rained there was on Sept. 10.”
Holmes added that he expects drought conditions to expand through the eastern half of Alabama due to the lack of rain and high temperatures in the upcoming forecast.
“There’s really no change in the temperatures being above normal,” he said. “(We) continue to forecast highs in the mid and some places the upper 90s as we go through the rest of the week and into the weekend.”
During the Fire Alert, anyone who burns a field, grassland or woodland without a burn permit may be subject to prosecution for committing a Class B misdemeanor, the commission said
“Permits for outdoor burning will be restricted and issued on an individual basis at the discretion of the State Forester,” the release reads.
The commission responded to 182 wildfires throughout Alabama, which burned about 2,608 acres in the past week, said the commission.
The numbers do not include numerous fires put out by volunteer fire departments throughout the state, added the commission.
The commission asks that Alabama residents report wildfires to the Alabama Forestry Commission at 800-392-5679.
