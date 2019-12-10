Most everyone goes home for the holidays or spends time with friends and family; however, many animals spend Christmas alone in shelters without anyone to love on them.
That’s why the Lee County Humane Society would like their animals to spend time with a loving human or family for Christmas.
It can be good for the dogs, cats and their human hosts alike.
“The majority of our pets come in as strays, so without that previous knowledge about how they do in a home, it’s really hard for people to make that jump from ‘Oh yeah, I like them. They look good in a kennel’ to ‘I actually want to take them home,’” she said. “So when we send them into foster homes, it is like a gold mine. We get so much information,” said Bailey Ray, fostering coordinator for the Lee County Humane Society.
Fostering animals is often considered a long-term thing. There are opportunities, however, that can last for as long as two weeks or as short as two hours, she said. This short term fostering is perfect for the holidays.
“That short term period can still really, really affect how the pets act in the shelter and how they’ll eventually act in the home,” Ray said.
The program is coordinated through the national organization Maddie’s Fund, Ray said. The amount of animals fostered short-term is counted and some organizations will receive grant money at the end of the Foster Express challenge, she said.
So far, the Lee County Humane Society has fostered out 30 animals short-term over Thanksgiving, but the goal is 100.
Ethan Burt fostered a dog over the second half of Thanksgiving week and ended up adopting the animal — naming her Winter.
“We wanted to make a dog a little happy for Thanksgiving,” Burt said, about deciding to foster for their first time.
Burt knew by that Friday that he wanted to keep the pup, and he officially adopted her Sunday; however, he had to return Winter on Saturday and was worried about her still being there Sunday.
“I would have been very disappointed, very sad,” he said. “The only thing that kind of kept me thinking it might not happen was that it was the Iron Bowl weekend, so I knew everybody was going to be very occupied with that.”
Many parents like to give dogs and cats as Christmas presents, but there can be problems if the recipient is not ready for a pet? And what if the pet doesn’t mesh well with the family?
This is not only hard on a family, but also on the dog or cat who is returned to the humane society, Ray said.
Ray recommended instead buying an adoption certificate. This covers the expense of adopting a pet, but then allows the recipient to come back on their own to pick out an animal. This also helps prepare the recipient for the responsibility of owning a pet.
“That way you’re still paying it forward, you’re still helping them get that pet but they’re making that connection themselves,” she said.
Melody Hilyer has been a long-time foster participant with the Lee County Humane Society. She is currently housing two kittens, Nebula and Cosmo.
“While they’re here they learn to be good kitties,” she said. “They learn what to do and what not to do.”
Some of the things that Hilyer helps the kittens with is bottle feeding, learning to use a litter box and learning what items to properly scratch on.
For her family, Hilyer has found its best to work on a two-week on, one-week off schedule. This means she typically takes in kittens for two weeks and then gives her family a break of a week off.
“The Lee County Humane Society has such a great adoption rate that I didn’t worry about, they wouldn’t ever find a home, especially them being kittens,” she said.
Like any foster situation, goodbye can be the hardest part.
“I know, to quote the Kitten Lady, ‘The goal is to say goodbye of all fostering’,” Hilyer said. “So I’d rather have fostered and helped save their lives and make them more human friendly and human loving and home friendly, indoor friendly, for their time with me and maybe they’ll be more appealing to a possible adopter.”
