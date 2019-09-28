Sexual assault survivor, Time magazine’s 2017 Person of the Year and the founder of the "Me Too" movement, Tarana Burke, was welcomed Thursday to Auburn University for the Extraordinary Women’s Lecture Series.
The lecture "has a legacy of showcasing the critical issues impacting women across our nation and our world, and tonight is no different,” said Auburn associate provost and vice president for inclusion and diversity, Taffye Benson Clayton.
The event was hosted by Auburn’s School of Communication and Journalism and the Women's Leadership Institute. The Women’s Studies Program also had a hand in bringing Burke to The Plains.
“Our speaker today truly fits the description of an extraordinary woman,” said dean of the college of liberal arts, Joe Aistrup. “Tarana Burke is an Alabamian and founder of the ‘me too’ movement. Her words and actions have ignited a social movement, the size and breadth of which have been rarely rivaled in our digital age.”
The "Me Too" movement began originally in 2006 but reached its peak in popularity in 2017 when the hashtag #metoo took off.
“I’m still incredulous that the world was finally ready to talk about sexual violence,” Burke said. “There have been tons of people prior to me and tons of people after me who do the work of trying to end sexual violence and bring awareness to how pervasive it is and I just think the conditions were right.”
A call to action
If the movement hadn’t taken off the way it did, Burke said she would still be doing what she’s doing – working to end sexual violence.
“[Burke’s] unwavering commitment to highlighting the experiences of women sparked an international movement,” Clayton said. “The ‘Me Too’ movement has transformed the way our nation and our world engages topics such as sexual violence and toxic work environments.”
Even though Burke was the founder of the movement, she encouraged others to join. Often people feel that if they didn’t start something, then it isn’t worth it or real, but there are movements across the world that need support, she said.
When #MeToo went viral in 2017, Burke became a celebrity, but says she doesn’t see herself as the center for the movement.
There has been enough evidence to show that the #MeToo vision works for moving forward with ending sexual violence, she said.
“I think if we can change language, change ideas, change behavior, it takes about five years to see any kind of progress, in 10 years we should see evidence of that,” Burke said.
Community impressions
At the start of the movement in 2006, Burke said she saw where her community was lacking. Since she was a sexual assault survivor, and didn’t see the support in her community, she decided to do something about it.
“Our vision from the beginning was to address both the dearth in resources for survivors of sexual violence and to build a community of advocates, driven by survivors, who will be at the forefront of creating solutions to interrupt sexual violence in their communities,” the #MeToo movement wrote on its website.
Burke said she believes the younger generation, college students, is at the center of the movement.
“Literally anybody can make change,” Burke said. “And it doesn’t have to be an international movement, it doesn’t have to be televised or viral, but anybody can make change if they really are determined.”
