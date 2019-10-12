Numerous east Alabama residents are flocking to area pumpkin patches to take part in seasonal activities now that the weather finally is cooling off.
Auburn’s Farmer in the Dell is one of several area pumpkin patches welcoming guests during October. The patch is offering visitors a variety of pumpkins to pick right off the vine.
“The difference in our patch is that we grow them,” said Marie Foshee, owner of Farmer in the Dell. “People come out and actually clip them off the vines and … they’re grown here in Auburn.”
The large fields where guests can pick their pumpkin off the vine are what drew new Auburn resident Michele Townsend and her family to Farmer in the Dell on Friday.
“We’ve never gone pumpkin picking like in a field,” she said. “We’ve always just gone to the pumpkin patches where they’re all sitting out.”
Townsend said she was most excited to see her youngest son, 3-year-old Mason, wander the fields, hunt for pumpkins and learn about where they come from.
“I just think it’s exciting to let him see that they actually grow above the ground and that they’re attached to vines,” she said.
The pumpkins
Farmer in the Dell is in its 12th year, and this year has brought its challenges due to the weather pattern.
“It’s very dry this year,” Foshee said. “We’ve been blessed that it’s been very good. They (the pumpkins) do like cooler weather; they don’t like rain, so that’s been helpful.
“Rain causes rot, although the heat and the sun have caused blistering. So, it’s a give and take.”
Despite the unusually warm weather, Farmer in the Dell is still offering a wide variety of pumpkins to pick off the vine.
“We try to add different kinds of pumpkins, not just your typical orange,” Foshee said. “We do try to grow big ones and unique ones.”
Family
Pumpkin picking has become an annual tradition for some families. Foshee says she regularly sees patch visitors return year after year with their children.
“We’ve had a lot of repeat (families),” she said. “That’s been fun seeing the kids grow up.”
Among the repeat families areone couple who stopped by the farm last year for a gender reveal of their expected child.
“Last year we had a real sweet couple come out,” Foshee said. “Their first date was out here. They got married and been married a little while, so they did their gender reveal out here. That was fun.”
The farm also welcomes new families, like the Brannen family, who brought their 13-month-old daughter, Adalyn, to the pumpkin patch to enjoy.
“It’s just something fun for the three of us to do together,” Lindsey Brannen said. “We really liked the idea of just letting her (Adalyn) go and pick her own pumpkin instead of getting one at the store.”
Foshee believes that what keeps bringing families back to the farm is the atmosphere the patch provides.
“We just it to be ‘farmy,’” she said. “There are not many places you can go and let the kids get all dirty and have a good time.”
Farm offerings
Along with pumpkin picking on their list, the Brannens looked forward to the other offerings Farmer in the Dell has that cater to families, such as the farm animals.
“She’s (Adalyn) really interested in farm animals right now,” Brannen said. “We’ve had a lot of fun. She got to pet the cow, and she’s played a few games.”
Farmer in the Dell offers guests a variety of activities other than pumpkin picking, such as hayrides and games.
Townsend said the amount of things to do is what made her family’s trip to the farm fun.
“It’s just like a whole bunch of things rolled up in one,” she said. “The games, the animal, the hayride.”
This year, Farmer in the Dell is offering guests hayrides, games, farm animals, a slingshot and much more.
“We always try to add something different,” Foshee said.
Farmer in the Dell is on Wire Road in Auburn and is open Saturdays in October from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. The patch also is open afternoons throughout the week through Halloween.
For more information, detailed hours and directions, visit auburn pumpkinpatch.com.
