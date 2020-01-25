Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller will give the annual Mayoral Address at a Feb. 7 luncheon hosted by the Opelika Chamber of Commerce.
The event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bottling Plant Event Center on North Railroad Avenue.
Fuller, who is in his fourth term as mayor, will give a year-end review.
“The city of Opelika had a great FY 2019. And, with the plans we have in place it looks like we’ll be building on the best, while staying focused on the future,” said Fuller.
The cost is $35 for chamber members, $45 for potential members. Register online by visiting www.opelikachamber.com.
