Opelika Innovation and Techology Park

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller announces the creation of the Opelika Innovation and Technology Park at Opelika City Hall on Tuesday morning.

 Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller will give the annual Mayoral Address at a Feb. 7 luncheon hosted by the Opelika Chamber of Commerce.

The event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bottling Plant Event Center on North Railroad Avenue.

Fuller, who is in his fourth term as mayor, will give a year-end review.

“The city of Opelika had a great FY 2019. And, with the plans we have in place it looks like we’ll be building on the best, while staying focused on the future,” said Fuller.

The cost is $35 for chamber members, $45 for potential members. Register online by visiting www.opelikachamber.com.

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

From staff reports

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments