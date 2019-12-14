Opelika Mayor Fuller gravesite rules

The city of Opelika's usual regulations for cemetery arrangements and trinkets will go back into effect on Jan. 6.

The city of Opelika is easing cemetery rules, out of respect for families who want to honor loved ones during the holiday season.

After discussing it with city Public Works Director Mike Hilyer, Mayor Gary Fuller has suspended city rules on placing flowers and trinkets on cemetery grave sites through Jan. 5.

“We are happy to suspend rules at our cemeteries every Christmas. We do this in the spirit of the holiday season and as a way to give families more time to visit their loved ones resting place,” said Fuller.

The city’s usual rules for grave-site floral arrangements are that there can only be one at each lot, unless the headstone has a receptacle of its own for flowers.

Additional arrangement receptacles are prohibited, with exceptions made only if they were placed there during a funeral service that took place a week before. Trinkets and miscellaneous memorial items are limited to two per grave site, to be placed by the base of the monument.

